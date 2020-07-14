Is Richard Yap ready to be a Kapuso?

They say that if there’s smoke, there’s fire. It’s the same in showbiz where “sightings” are taken as portents of a welcome development. The demarcation line between rival networks is as clear as summer day and very seldom does a few ever cross the line.

Two weeks ago when Kapamilya star Pokwang appeared as “judge” in the popular Bawal: Judgmental segment of Eat, Bulaga!, tongues started wagging...is she jumping ober da bakod to the Kapuso camp? The same question popped up in people’s mind when Richard Yap also did the same last Saturday — you know, is Richard ready to be a Kapuso?

You see, early last year before the midterm elections when Richard (full name: Richard Edison Uy Yap) ran for congressman in Cebu City’s North District, a rumor floated that win or loss (sadly, he lost) Richard would sign up with Kapuso since his Kapamilya contract had expired and wasn’t renewed.

His Kapamilya teleserye with Jodi Sta. Maria.

That means Richard is, well, as free as a bird and can land anywhere he wants. Now, did his Bulaga guesting show which direction his career is going? Worth watching, huh!

In a pre-election Freeman interview carried by Funfare, Richard was quoted as saying that if he won, he would give up showbiz since “I cannot juggle two jobs at the same time.” It was presumed that since he lost, he would stay in showbiz.

The well-loved star (known as Sir Chief) of the ABS-CBN soap Be Careful With My Heart is a true-blue Cebuano, born in Cebu at Chong Hua Hospital, who lived in V. Rodriguez Espina Village from 1967 to 2011, grew up in Cebu, studied at Sacred Heart, went to Velez College taking up Medtech — “But,” Richard explained to Freeman, “I didn’t continue my pre-medical studies because my father was a businessman and he wanted me to go into business, so I transferred to De La Salle University and finished Business Administration. I came back to Cebu and worked for him but wa kaayo mi magkasinabot (we somehow didn’t see eye to eye on things). So, I went back to Manila to work for about two years, then I returned to Cebu for a few years again, handling a business, an office furniture company. Then I went into business in Manila, but I’m always here in Cebu, also because we have businesses here. I’m really shuttling between Cebu and Manila.”

In that same Freeman interview, Richard admitted that showbiz was never among his plans. In fact, he added that he never wanted to be an actor.

“It just so happened that I was doing commercials that is why I was asked to do showbiz. Pero I never wanted to be in showbiz even when I was offered that time. I said I had second thoughts about it. Well, my wife (Melody, a former flight stewardess) and my kids (Dylan and Ashley) told me, there are so many people who want to go into showbiz, and then here you are, it’s being offered to you...and then you won’t accept it? You can just try it out, if you don’t want to do it, you can just come out anytime and you can just leave it. That’s what made me decide. That’s what happened.”

As ‘judge’ in the Bawal: Judgmental segment of Eat, Bulaga!.

Oh well, Richard is destined to continue adding light to the showbiz firmament, cheered right on by the legions of (mostly female) fans enlivened by that heart-warming ABS-CBN teleserye.

Ang tanong: Magiging Kapuso na kaya si Sir Chief?

2018 Bb. Pilipinas/Miss Universe Catriona Gray (left) and 2016 Bb. Pilipinas Grand International Nicole Cordoves

Catriona to train 2020 Binibini bets

Madame Stella Marquez-Araneta, chair of Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI), has announced that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will conduct e-training sessions for the candidates of Bb. Pilipinas 2020. She will be joined by Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International 2016 Nicole Cordoves to teach the candidates how to stand out and win in a beauty pageant.

“We are delighted that Catriona and Nicole will provide online training and pageant prep classes to help this year’s batch of 40 candidates and give each of them a winning chance,” said Madame Stella. “Being in a beauty pageant competition requires a lot of preparation and hard work. You have to be confident about yourself, your poise and personality regardless of the way others see you. Therefore, it is important to be fully prepared and fully trained.”

Schedules for the online training sessions will be announced soon on BPCI’s social media pages and facilities.

An inspiring homily by Pope Francis

STAR (Remember When?) columnist/CCP Tanging Parangal Awardee Danny Dolor was so touched by a homily once delivered by Pope Francis that he asked me to share it with Funfare readers with this reminder, “Please tell them to read it again and again. That’s what I did, and still do, after my friend forwarded that homily to me.”

Here it is:

You can have flaws, be anxious, and even be angry, but do not forget that your life is the greatest enterprise in the world. Only you can stop it from going bust. Many appreciate you, admire you and love you. Remember that to be happy is not to have a sky without a storm, a road without accidents, work without fatigue, relationships without disappointments.

To be happy is to find strength in forgiveness, hope in battles, security in the stage of fear, love in discord. It is not only to enjoy the smile, but also to reflect on the sadness. It is not only to celebrate the successes, but to learn lessons from the failures. It is not only to feel happy with the applause, but to be happy in anonymity.

Being happy is not a fatality of destiny, but an achievement for those who can travel within themselves. To be happy is to stop feeling like a victim and become your destiny’s author. It is to cross deserts, yet to be able to find an oasis in the depths of our soul. It is to thank God for every morning, for the miracle of life.

Being happy is not being afraid of your own feelings. It’s to be able to talk about you. It is having the courage to hear a “no.” It is confidence in the face of criticism, even when unjustified. It is to kiss your children, pamper your parents, to live poetic moments with friends, even when they hurt us.

To be happy is to let live the creature that lives in each of us, free, joyful and simple. It is to have maturity to be able to say: “I made mistakes.” It is to have the courage to say, “I am sorry.” It is to have the sensitivity to say, “I need you.” It is to have the ability to say, “I love you.” May your life become a garden of opportunities for happiness ...That in spring may it be a lover of joy. In winter a lover of wisdom. And when you make a mistake, start all over again. For only then will you be in love with life.

You will find that to be happy is not to have a perfect life. But use the tears to irrigate tolerance. Use your losses to train patience. Use your mistakes to sculptor serenity. Use pain to plaster pleasure. Use obstacles to open windows of intelligence. Never give up... Never give up on people who love you. Never give up on happiness, for life is an incredible show.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)