COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
‘It’s Showtime’ host Vhong Navarro
ABS-CBN/Released
Vhong Navarro trends following Kat Alano's rape posts vs 'rhymes with wrong'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 5:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kat Alano revealed why she didn’t pursue the case against the actor who allegedly raped her in 2014.

In her Twitter account, Kat said that she didn’t file a case because her alleged rapist’s uncle made sure that the case will be dismissed.

“BTW, for everyone asking why I never filed. His uncle made sure that all cases against him would be dismissed,” she said.

"I found this out first hand. Also they have been waiting to file a case against me to silence me & discredit me in the media, knowing I could never get justice by filing,” she added.

Kat joined the #HijaAko movement on Twitter against victim blaming. The #HijaAko trended after singer Frankie Pangilinan lambasted broadcaster Ben Tulfo on his remarks on rape.

Kat revealed that she was wearing T-shirt and jeans when she was raped by a "still famous celebrity" whose name “Rhymes with Wrong."

"When I was raped by #rhymeswithwrong still famous celebrity who had smear campaigns to destroy my career&raped many more,i was wearing a Tshirt and jeans," she wrote.

"He drugged me too,so trying to take my jeans off was difficult for him.Hard to rape an unconscious person in jeans. #HijaAko," she added.

Because of her exposes, "Vhong Navarro" became a top trending Twitter topic on Thursday, with Internet users expressing mixed reactions on the issue.

"Tagal mo na sinasabi na narape ka. Puro blind item. Ikaw lang pwede magdemanda hindi ang mga tao na sumusuporta sayo. Kumilos ka demanda mo na, para matapos na," an Internet user commented on Kat's Instagram post that simply said "#rhymeswithwrong."

"This is so disgusting, ikulong na 'yan!" a Twitter user said.

Navarro has not yet released a new statement on the issue.

It was January 2014 when Alano began posting about her alleged rapist. In April that year, her fellow disc jockey Mo Twister hinted that the culprit's name "rhymes with wrong."

RELATED: ‘It’s Showtime’s’ Vhong Navarro praises ‘Eat Bulaga’ for ‘new normal’ measures

HOST VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
The international artist, who has been romantically linked to KC, was seen in the comments section of the live video.
Entertainment
fbfb
KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
KC and Piolo broke up in November 2011.
Entertainment
fbfb
Lea Salonga goes viral for cursing at Philippines, hating 2020
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Lea became a number one trending topic on Twitter this week after she cursed the country she represented a lot of times in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ex-Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticizes ABS-CBN shows' airing on cable TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former Kapamilya broadcaster Jay Sonza criticized the airing of ABS-CBN shows on cable TV.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Rape exists because of rapists': Jennylyn Mercado takes stand vs victim shaming
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
“No. You don’t blame the victim for choosing to be 'malandi' in your eyes."
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kim Chiu happy for 'Bawal Lumabas' topping charts with Lady Gaga
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya star Kim Chiu admitted that she isn’t sure if her accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song”...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
ABS-CBN singers allegedly sacked for conversation on franchise renewal
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Former Kapamilya singer Daryl Ong revealed the reason why he and co-singer Bugoy Drilon were allegedly banned by AB...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Xander Ford answers girlfriend's rape allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Internet personality Xander Ford was accused of rape and physical abuse by his girlfriend. 
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
Mark Bautista’s artworks raise over P400K for COVID-19 mass testing
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
This is part of Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis' "Shop and Share" fundraiser, where celebrities put up their belongings for online...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with