Philippines to take over Miss Eco International 2019 after winner gets disqualified

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina beauty queen Maureen Montagne will take over the Miss Eco International crown after Peru's Suheyn Cipriani was disqualified for reportedly getting pregnant.

Maureen won first runner-up award at the international pageant held in Egypt last year.

The Filipina beauty queen, however, is a candidate in Binibining Pilipinas this year. Though the pageant has been suspended indefinitely, the Miss Eco International organization needs an approval from the Binibining Pilipinas Organization for them to crown Maureen.

"Hi guys! I know there are a lot of rumors going around right now but I want to let you know I've poured my heart into BBP this year. I'm currently speaking tp both organizations right now to figure things out," Maureen said in her Instagram story yesterday.

"I will update you guys with news once I receive an official announcement," she assured her fans.

Miss Eco International 2020 will be held in Egypt this August, so Maureen will be able to hold the crown until August. Kelley Day will be the Philippine representative in that competition.

Miss Eco International 2018 was won by Filipina Cynthia "Thia" Thomalla, Alden Richards' co-star in the Kapuso teleserye "The Gift."