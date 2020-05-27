YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
MOVIES
MUSIC
Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidates
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao, file
Binibining Pilipinas 2020 coronation postponed 'indefinitely' due to 'Miss Rona'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 9:51am

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Binibining Pilipinas will have to take the backstage once again after its coronation night was postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Internet users also fondly call coronavirus as "Miss Rona."

Initially set a month ago on April 26, the pageant was moved to May 31 before Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BCPI) finally decided to defer the event altogether in line with the government's anti-COVID-19 efforts.

Related: 'Corona-virus': Binibining Pilipinas 2020 activities moved due to COVID-19 outbreak

"BCPI recognizes the pressing and urgent need to protect the health and safety of the candidates, their families and friends, all the passionate pageant supporters, and the general public. Mindful of the potential and serious risks, BCPI has decided to postpone the Binibining Pilipinas 2020 Pageant indefinitely,” the organization announced in a Monday statement.

Rescheduling and resumption of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 will depend on government regulations and guidelines to be issued in the succeeding months, but organizers have reassured followers that the occasion will definitely push through.

"Rest assured that BPCI still intends to hold the Pageant with its partners and sponsors as soon as the situation permits when the threat of transmission and infection is at its minimum. Thank you, and we sincerely pray for your safety and good health in these trying times.”

Although Pinoy pageant enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief, for now, the 40 official candidates will suffer the most from the indefinite break, having invested much of their time and resources to prepare.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS BINIBINING PILIPINAS 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kim Chiu launches 'Bawal Lumabas' official merchandise, working on choreography
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kim said that bulk orders will be free of delivery charges.
Entertainment
fbfb
Quiboloy says Vice Ganda prophesied ABS-CBN, 'Ang Probinsyano' to stop
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
"Nalulungkot ka, Vice, nalulungkot ka sapagkat hindi mo mapigilang umiyak dahil wala na ‘yung mga programa niyo? Alalahanin...
Entertainment
fbfb
James Reid named new face of food security in the Philippines
By Ratziel San Juan | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya star James Reid is now the official face of food security in the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: KC Concepcion opens up about medical condition causing her weight problems
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion revealed that she was diagnosed with a medical condition that is keeping her out of showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu addresses bashers calling her 'bobo;' 'Bawal Lumabas' enters the charts
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu’s accidental hit “Bawal Lumabas: The Classroom Song” recently entered the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) Going with the flow... for now
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
If you can’t lick it, embrace it.If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to...
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Rico Blanco’s song tribute to COVID-19 frontliners
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Rico Blanco has released his first solo single in four years after quietly retiring from the music industry late 2016.
Entertainment
fbfb
10 hours ago
Julie Anne stays positive & productive during lockdown
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 10 hours ago
Julie Anne San Jose celebrated her 26th birthday last May 16 by mounting an online mini-concert dubbed Jam with Julie.
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
'Pwede na pala ikaw lumabas': Solon roasted after playing Kim Chiu video at ABS-CBN session
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
After the video, Marcoleta was able to cite an exact Bible verse yet still failed to provide specific references to back up...
Entertainment
fbfb
20 hours ago
X Æ A-12: Elon Musk, Grimes change baby's name following California law
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Tesla head Elon Musk and girlfriend, singer Grimes, recently changed the unusual name of their new baby because of a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with