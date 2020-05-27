Binibining Pilipinas 2020 coronation postponed 'indefinitely' due to 'Miss Rona'

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Binibining Pilipinas will have to take the backstage once again after its coronation night was postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Internet users also fondly call coronavirus as "Miss Rona."

Initially set a month ago on April 26, the pageant was moved to May 31 before Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BCPI) finally decided to defer the event altogether in line with the government's anti-COVID-19 efforts.

"BCPI recognizes the pressing and urgent need to protect the health and safety of the candidates, their families and friends, all the passionate pageant supporters, and the general public. Mindful of the potential and serious risks, BCPI has decided to postpone the Binibining Pilipinas 2020 Pageant indefinitely,” the organization announced in a Monday statement.

Rescheduling and resumption of Binibining Pilipinas 2020 will depend on government regulations and guidelines to be issued in the succeeding months, but organizers have reassured followers that the occasion will definitely push through.

"Rest assured that BPCI still intends to hold the Pageant with its partners and sponsors as soon as the situation permits when the threat of transmission and infection is at its minimum. Thank you, and we sincerely pray for your safety and good health in these trying times.”

Although Pinoy pageant enthusiasts can breathe a sigh of relief, for now, the 40 official candidates will suffer the most from the indefinite break, having invested much of their time and resources to prepare.