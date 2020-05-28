Only one 'alalay' allowed: Herbert Bautista shares film, TV 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Herbert Bautista revealed that ABS-CBN already have guidelines to be followed once the production of movies and teleseryes resume.

In a recent virtual press conference for iWant’s new show “Tawa Tawa Together,” Philstar.com asked the former Quezon City mayor if they already received guidelines for the "new normal."

“In the past few weeks, nagreresearch lang ako, tingin-tingin lang sa Youtube, sa Google kung ano na 'yung mga patakaran na lumalabas. Meron na sa Sweden, nag-open na sila, sa Nordic countries, ang UK mag-oopen na din and then dito sa Pilipinas nagkaroon na ng guild policy nilabas kahapon, nu'ng isang araw, and then ang ABN-CBN naglabas na din ng guidelines,” Herbert revealed.

“No more than 70 people on the set, isa lang ang kasama dapat ng artista, ang mga beat players, talents and extras no more than 10 kasama ni handler. So ilan 'yun? Dati kelangan mo ng 20 o 50, ngayon, no more than 10,” he added.

Herbert admitted that in this setup, lots of workers will lose their jobs.

“So marami ang mawawalan ng trabaho, hopefully magkarelyebo first 10 for today, next week ibang 10 naman, sana ganu'n, pero malabong mangyari 'yun gawa ng 'yung mga artista naka-quarantine kayo sa isang hotel o isang resort na exclusive for that show tapos pupunta kayo sa isang set,” he explained.

“Gano'n na gano'n mangyayari. And then well, susundin na din 'yung 12 hours work according to the law, according to the Department of Labor and Employment,” he added.

Herbert, who also stars in the Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil teleserye “Make It With You,” said he hopes to resume shooting the teleserye soon. He, however, admitted that it’s up to the national government if it will allow tapings to resume.

“Ayun tapos 'yung mga nakabitin, 'yun 'yung series namin na kila LizQuen, 'yung "Make It With You" hopefully magresume. Pero akala namin magreresume na kami pero ayan nakadepende pa din sa national government kung ano ang sasabihin nila na MECQ na or GCQ na 'yung mga lugar na pwede naming pagshootingan. Kami, sa Bulacan kami saka sa Antipolo e medyo mahigpit du'n parang Metro Manila rin dun na ECQ pa din, pero may guidelines na,” he said.

He also hopes that shooting in the movie industry will also resume as he has a film outfit with brother Hero and sister Harlene.

“Hopefully, 'di lang TV ang magreresume kundi pati ang pelikula na din. So, nagmeeting kaming magkakapatid, si Hero saka si Harlene, tungkol sa possible start ng ilang pelikula sa Heaven's Best, 'yung company namin. Sabi ko sa kanila, importante yung health ng mga tao sana may insurance kung sino magcocover ng insurance, dapat may medical team na nandoon hindi lang nurse pati doktor or makipagcoordinate sa isang doctor na malapit kung saan 'yung set para in case na may mangyari,” he said.

In general, Herbert hopes that all people in the industry will be safe as they resume work.

“Tapos nga 'yung patakaran na testing before taping and testing after shooting, alam mo 'yon very important, kasi more than anything else 'yung kalusugan ng bawat isa 'yung iniisip nila bilang producer at bilang kasama sa trabaho sa isang pelikula sa isang TV series, so may guidelines na,” he assured his fellow film and TV workers.

“Tawa Tawa Together,” led by comedian Alex Calleja, which is streaming for free on iWant, is a gag show that brings together comedians such as Alex Gonzaga, Pokwang, Melai Cantiveros, Jason Gainza, Donna Cariaga, James Cariaga, TJ Valderama, the cast of “Goin Bulilit,” Vandolph Quizon, and Herbert to give a hilarious and relatable spin on situations many families find themselves in while staying at home. — Video from ABS-CBN/iWant

RELATED: Life After Lockdown: Showbiz, celebrities go experimental as entertainment industry gasps for air