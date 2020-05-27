Morisette Amon raises Philippine flag in international UNICEF concert

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morisette Amon joined other Asian artists in "One Love Asia" benefit concert supported by worldwide organization United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Morisette told ABS-CBN News that said she's honored to represent the country by performing in the concert.

“It is my honor to represent the Philippines, performing in ‘One Love Asia’ to make my country proud again and all for a noble cause,” Morisette said.

“Everyone knows this pandemic has affected the whole world. The more people we are able to help out in any way, the better. I think it's admirable how artists from different countries all over Asia are gathering together, though virtually, uniting in positivity and, of course, through music,” she added.

Apart from Morisette, Rico Blanco and Christian Bautista are also set to perform in the concert.

The four-hour concert is scheduled on May 27, starting at 8 p.m. Other Asian artists in the concert are Exile Akira, Karen Mok, Apink Jung Eun-Ji, Namewee, Chi Pu, Sam Tsui, Ranz and Niana, Davika Hoome, Jack Neo, Boy William, Ice Paris, Pearwah, Baim Wong, Raditya Dika, Ismail Izzani, Quang Dang, DatG and DuUyen, Erik, Inul Daratista, Celine Tam, Priscilla Abby, HaoRen and singer-songwriter G.E.M.

UNICEF regional ambassador for East Asia and Pacific Choi Siwon will also be seen in the show.

