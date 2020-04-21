MOVIES
Ben Adams and Morisette
Sony Music/Released
Morissette Amon's 'Like A Rose' duet with A1 goes viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon joined A1 in singing its hit song “Like A Rose” uploaded in the band’s Facebook page.

“Up next in our A1 Take You Home string of at home concerts is Like A Rose with our amazing friend Morissette…. Enjoy!” the band posted on their Facebook page.

Posted by a1 on Monday, April 20, 2020

A1 member Ben Adams described Morissette in the video as his “favorite singer in the world.”

The video has been viewed for over half a million and has been shared over 14,000 times as of press time.

Before the band uploaded the video, Morissette posted on her Instagram page a photo of her and Ben.

“Look who checked up on us here in the Philippines all the way from London! ‘This is Christmas’ in April 'cause we're cooking a HUGE SURPRISE for everyone!!! stay tuned,” Morissette wrote in the caption.

 

Last November, Morisette and Ben collaborated in Ben's single "This is Christmas."

RELATED: A1’s Ben Adams picks Morisette over Catriona Gray, Sarah Geronimo

