Life On Lockdown (LOL!!!) ‘Summer break’ with Ryan and family

(Sixth of a series)

If you can’t lick it, embrace it. Until a vaccine is created, we just have to learn how to survive in this time of lockdown. In this series, you can learn a lot from how actors are coping (nicely, yes, somehow!) with being cooped up at home, including Gabby Concepcion, Robi Domingo, Martin del Rosario, Albert Martinez and Jeric Gonzales (already featured, check out philstar.com); and John Estrada.

It’s Ryan Agoncillo’s turn to welcome us to his home.

How are you doing during this extended lockdown; how does your day start and how does it end?

“The schedules have been very fluid lately depending mostly on what needs to be achieved. But basically, our structure has been loosely based on focusing on work in the morning, workouts in the afternoons and family time in the evening.”

What are your usual daily activities and how do you spend your spare time if you have any (hihihi!!!)?

“The kids just recently officially entered ‘summer break’ so the morning schoolwork has been replaced with summer enrichment activities. Luna still has her zoom ‘activities’ with her classmates and teachers. Lucho has been busy with online football classes with his coaches and teammates. Yohan is trying to learn to speak Korean with her friends using online modules. Judy Ann and I have been busy with maneuvering our businesses to better serve within the new norm. All of this, of course, happens with a lot of togetherness, especially when we have to assist each other to get through the daily tasks.”

What do you miss about the “outside” world?

“My friends and family are what we miss the most.”

How do you think the “new normal” Ryan Agoncillo will be like?

“The aim is to come out of this a more grateful human being.”

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)