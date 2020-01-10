WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains open letter to KC Concepcion

MANILA, Philippines — "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta recently explained her open letter to eldest daughter KC Concepcion, who has repeatedly missed family celebrations, including her mom’s birthday celebration on "ASAP" last Sunday.

The letter, divided among several Instagram posts, details how much she and the rest of the family need and desire KC’s presence. It was written in response to KC, who previously posted an apology-greeting on Sharon’s birthday.

The “Crying Ladies” star said that it’s essentially just drama from a mother who misses her daughter.

“I said that all in my Instagram post. I don't need to repeat that,” Sharon reiterated during her recent press conference for her ABS-CBN contract renewal.

“It all boils down to a mother missing her daughter. That's all.”

The award-winning singer-actress also clarified that she is aware that taking the conversation online might not have been the best choice, but it seemed appropriate given the context.

“Social media is not really the right platform or a good platform to express your personal feelings when you're a public figure. But I was forced to because the greeting that my daughter made — with parang (sort of) explanations for her absence on my birthday show on 'ASAP' — was posted on social media.”

She also emphasized that it’s something a mother just can’t help but feel.

“[P]arang nag-aalala ako. Nanay ako eh. So I think it's normal lang sa mag-ina na merong mga panahon na ganyan. And I'm worried lang 'cause I don't know what she's going through.”

(I worry. I’m a mom. So I think it’s normal between a mother and her child to go through a rough time like this. And I’m just worried ‘cause I don’t know what she’s going through.) — Video by Kat Leandicho

