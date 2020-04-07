READ: Sharon Cuneta's heartwarming wish for 'baby #1' KC Concepcion's 35th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta has made sure that the 35th birthday of her firstborn KC Concepcion doesn't feel so lonely during the COVID-19 crisis, posting a special, open greeting to remind her daughter that a mom's love never fades.



"Happy, happy birthday, my baby #1! Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion has been in my life for three+ decades now, and on this day my girl, like always, I wish you nothing but happiness, love, peace and all of your heart's desires. You've grown into a beautiful woman and may God's plans for you unfold (as soon as this health crisis is over!) slowly, one by one, with a beautiful surprise each time," began Sharon's birthday Twitter thread posted Tuesday.

"It must feel terrible having to be alone in your condo on this special day. But I assure you that we your family and our extended families on the Gamboa and Pangilinan sides, together with your true friends and your fans are all throwing love your way. We are all there with you in spirit."

The mother-daughter pair reportedly reconciled last month, with Ate Shawie publicly promoting her daughter’s latest venture, a YouTube channel with the running vlog “The KC Diaries.”

It seems that they have decisively moved past the rough patch they encountered previously, which culminated in Sharon posting an open letter for KC after her 54th birthday celebration on "ASAP" along with past holiday family gatherings.

Here’s Sharon’s complete birthday greeting for her beloved eldest daughter.

Happy, happy birthday, my baby #1! Maria Kristina Cassandra Cuneta Concepcion has been in my life for three+ decades now, and on this day my girl, like always, I wish you nothing but happiness, love, peace and all of your heart’s desires.

You’ve grown into a beautiful woman and may God’s plans for you unfold (as soon as this health crisis is over!) slowly, one by one, with a beautiful surprise each time.

It must feel terrible having to be alone in your condo on this special day. But I assure you that we your family and our extended families on the Gamboa and Pangilinan sides, together with your true friends and your fans are all throwing love your way. We are all there with you in spirit.

I hope your furbabies Churro and Chica are making their Mama laugh on her birthday!

In life, they say only two things never change and are constant: death and taxes! But whomever made that up didn’t know that there is one more - and that is Mama’s love for you. I love you and through the many changes - and challenges one must go through in life, I hope you know that deep in your heart.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY again, my Cucay. I like using that nickname now because it was what we all called you when you were little! Tutti, Tootoot, Kace, Tin, Kristine, Kitina, Tina. God bless you baby. Mama loves you so much!