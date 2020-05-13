Christopher de Leon, Xian Lim defend Kim Chiu over backlash for 'classroom' video, 'Bawal Lumabas' memes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor and novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) survivor Christopher de Leon came to the defense of his “Love Thy Woman” co-star Kim Chiu after the actress was bashed on social media for her "Classroom Analogy” Facebook live video in which she tried to compare ABS-CBN's shutdown to classroom rules.

The video has since become a viral meme and has been edited into a "Bawal Lumabas" remix by different Internet users.

Bawal Lumabas - Kim Chiu ft. Squammy Beats Remix



CREDIT - SQUAMMY BEATS - https://t.co/tf2SIJojVd



Kim Chiu Breaks Silence On Trending ‘Sa classroom may batas’ Statement

WATCH HERE ????https://t.co/aK9JkB9O5Ghttps://t.co/aK9JkB9O5G pic.twitter.com/U4OACotEzZ — MG Compilation (@compilation_mg) May 12, 2020

TANGINA NIYO TALAGA HAYOP NA LSS NA AKO POTAH pic.twitter.com/DuozOQVdTY — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) May 12, 2020

“Kim is like a ray of sunshine sa tuwing dumarating sa set. Always smiling. Ngiting abot-tenga- kitang –kita sa mga mata. Napakagaan kasama. She’s somebody who’s always eager to learn. She never CLAIMED to be outstanding on anything,” Christopher said on Instagram.

“Ang laging niyang pinaghuhugutan ay ang personal experiences niya… lagi siyang nagsi-share ng part of herself each one of us. Very warm , very personal and for that I Love KIM,” he added.

Likewise, Kim’s real and reel-life partner Xian Lim came to her rescue.

“A few days ago, a couple of artists went live on social media and received numberous amount of hate. Let me say this, It takes a whole lot of guts to face millions of people and fight for what you truly believe in. Most people won't even have that opportunity in their lifetime,” Xian said.

“Kim does not deserve to be singled out and get all the hate she is getting from people in the internet. She is a smart, empathetic person who deeply cares for all the people around her. She cares so much that it scares me.”

Xian pleaded people to stop putting other people down because it does not help in the current situation everyone is in.

“We are not perfect. No one is. We have our share of mishaps that shake us down to the ground but we learn and we rise back up again. My love and support goes out to Kim for being a wonderful human being.”



Kim has previously addressed her bashers, saying on Instagram that she, too, did not understand what she said in the video.

"Sa sinabi tungkol sa 'classroom', nung binasa ko, hindi ko din naintindihan. Haha???? pareho lang tayo! ???????? parang pagpapasara lang ng ntc sa abs di maintindihan. Okay po. Sensya na!????????? Nadala lang ng bugso ng damdamin. sa dami ng sinabi ko yun lang talaga ang napansin nyo?. kahit ano paman ang sabihin nyo OKAY LANG PO basta #LABANKAPAMILYA"