Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla wedding? KathNiel friend speaks up

MANILA, Philippines — A social media post of Kapamilya TV host Karla Estrada fueled speculations that her son Daniel Padilla is now engaged to long-time on-and-off-screen partner Kathryn Bernardo.

In her Instagram account, Karla posted a short video of a beach with the caption “Soon.” She added heart emojis and a ring.

Daniel’s mom also posted gold and silver rings in her Instagram story.

In an interview with Kathryn in “Magandang Buhay” recently, she admitted that she and Daniel always wanted a beach wedding.

“Over the years, parati 'yung common talaga na isang lugar na nagpapasaya sa amin dagat,” said Kathryn.

“Pareho kami ng gusto ang wedding sa beach kasama ‘yung mga tao na naging parte o tumulong kung paano kami naging ganito ngayon,” she added.

A source close to the couple, however, exclusively told Philstar.com that there is no wedding happening anytime soon between Kathryn and Daniel.

