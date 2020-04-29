Tales about how beautiful love is

Aside from it is a many splendored thing, as a song goes, love is among the most portrayed themes on the screen. Its dichotomy of falling in love and falling out of love has been explored creatively. It never fails to hold the attention of viewers and to make them feel young again.

A Love So Beautiful and Go Back Couple simply do all that. They are being re-aired on Asianovela Channel, which has given fans and audiences the chance to revisit the feel-good and kilig entertainment content and their favorite scenes.

The web series, A Love So Beautiful, follows the romance between high school students and classmates Zoey and Ken. It is reminiscent of the Taiwanese series, It Started With A Kiss, and the Korean series, Playful Kiss, which are both based on the Japanese manga Mischievous Kiss. Why? The story takes off from the perspective of Zoey, who has a crush on the tall, handsome and intelligent Ken. She, being the “average girl,” looks- and academic-wise, doesn’t fit the archetype girlfriend for him.

Zoey loves Ken, who doesn’t reciprocate her admiration. But Liam, a student athlete, loves Zoey. Adding to the romance atmosphere are fellow classmates Amber, Zoey’s smart best friend, and Ryan, Amber’s admirer and “the group’s clown,” on the basis of his funny antics.

Go Back Couple revolves around the married life of Jodi and Randy.

What makes the narrative engaging is Zoey’s quest for the love of Ken, which is coupled with persistence and perseverance. She has succeeded in letting him consider her endearing qualities: Bubbly, sincere, loving and loyal. Viewers can also take a look at the personal stories of Ken, Zoey, Liam, Amber and Ryan. These encompass family, school life (acing the subject and college entrance exams) and fulfilling their dreams (of becoming a swimmer, a doctor, a scientist, a gamer or an artist).

Go Back Couple, meanwhile, levels up the discussion on love as it handles divorce and presents mature characters. The Korean TV series revolves around the married life of Randy and Jodi, who have a son named Gavin.

If A Love So Beautiful is told in a linear way, Go Back Couple thrives in its non-linear storytelling (you know, from present to past, in which the past becomes present and the “real” present becomes future). This timeline is caused by the couple’s wish (with the help of magical wedding rings) to step back in time, when life is simple, devoid of pressures of raising a family.

The couple’s journey represents the trials and triumphs of marriage, which speaks of their commitment to love and understand each other. Randy and Jodi have been given another chance at love through navigating their past (which reminds them how their romance all began). Similar to A Love So Beautiful, Go Back Couple puts the sweethearts in the home-and-school setting to meet familiar faces (from family, friends to crushes) and reconnect with them again. With their wife-and-husband consciousness intact, Jodi and Randy are about to rediscover what matters in their marriage.

Watching A Love So Beautiful and Go Back Couple again is sweeter this time around.