MOVIES
MUSIC
Gem Berin of Solidchords Trading, which distributes SQOE guitars and other top-brand instruments, has walked the extra mile by distributing relief goods to communities. It’s his common practice to reach out to the needy and champion Filipino musicians, with or without pandemic.
Millennial distributor of music instruments reaches out to communities
Gil Villa (The Philippine Star) - April 28, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman-musician Gemmo Berin has kept himself busy distributing relief goods to communities from the time the government declared the implementation o Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) all over Luzon. No problem. It’s his usual practice to do charity work as his way of giving back.

It has been a good run for him as distributor of top-brand musical instruments.

“I love to give back for the blessings I receive,” expressed the millennial entrepreneur, who along with his wife Lax, has helped the Philippine music scene through their laudable trade and championing of local musicians.

Berin is the man behind one of Philippines’ big distributors of musical instruments, Solidchords Trading. His company manages the importation and promotion of various high-quality, branded musical instruments, such as SQOE Guitars, Mavey Guitars, Slick Guitars, PDH Drums, Dr. Drums, Armada Cymbals, Stadd Guitars, Chord Guitars, Hundrums and Blue Fire Drums.

The classic Spanish brand SQOE (pronounced as S-Q) is admired by local musicians for its craftsmanship and sophistication that punctuates the beauty of Filipino music.

As a sincere showcase of his desire to help, every P100 from each guitar item sold will go directly to funds he uses to buy goods for donation to families, especially those in dire need. He has likewise put items under his distributorship on 15-percent sale.

He added, “It feels great to help. It’s my instinct as a businessman who sees his responsibility to society and as a promoter of good-sounding music valuable in our fight against an invisible enemy. Let’s help heal our land and the world.”

Berin, himself a musician, has always rallied the causes of deserving talents. He knows how assistance matters to musicians who have been affected by the ECQ situation. He added, “It is my humble mission to always inspire and help musicians reach their potential so they may share their craft in great ways possible.”

Music is poetically defined as the universal language of the soul. But in this new normal, that is better understood when expressed through helping hands, which Berin has always managed to extend.

Here’s the link to the kind of music he plays in this difficult time: https://youtu.be/mZcRs1ttENk.

GEMMO BERIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'We unstan': Memes poke fun at Imelda Papin's 'Iisang Dagat' music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
“Iisang Dagat,” the controversial song that calls for unity between China and the Philippines amid the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
'For love and unity': Imelda Papin on joining Philippines-China music video
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
Imelda is trending on Twitter with social media users alleging that she committed treason against the Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share COVID-19 test results
By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Engaged celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-1...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set...
Entertainment
fbfb
The post-COVID-19 concert scenario (Second of two parts)
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Be ready with your gloves and masks and to strictly observe social/physical distancing as you attend a concert when COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Intimations of mortality (Or, what COVID-19 survivors learned from the experience)
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
“I learned to confront my mortality and to reassess what is essential in life.”
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
WWII veteran tops UK music charts after record COVID-19 fundraiser
4 hours ago
A 99-year-old British World War II veteran who shot to fame raising millions for health workers fighting the coronavirus has...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Celine Dion, Canadian stars unite for COVID-19 fundraiser
5 hours ago
Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Margaret Atwood were among the Canadian celebrities who joined for a broadcast event Sunday...
Entertainment
fbfb
5 hours ago
Universal Records denies involvement in 'Iisang Dagat'
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
In a statement released today, the recording studio said they want to clear that they are not involved in making the&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
'Mabuhay ka!': Vice Ganda honors COVID-19 frontliner sister
By Jan Milo Severo | 13 hours ago
The “It’s Showtime” host said that his sister initially told him that she studied Medicine to take...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with