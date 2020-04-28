Millennial distributor of music instruments reaches out to communities

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman-musician Gemmo Berin has kept himself busy distributing relief goods to communities from the time the government declared the implementation o Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) all over Luzon. No problem. It’s his usual practice to do charity work as his way of giving back.

It has been a good run for him as distributor of top-brand musical instruments.

“I love to give back for the blessings I receive,” expressed the millennial entrepreneur, who along with his wife Lax, has helped the Philippine music scene through their laudable trade and championing of local musicians.

Berin is the man behind one of Philippines’ big distributors of musical instruments, Solidchords Trading. His company manages the importation and promotion of various high-quality, branded musical instruments, such as SQOE Guitars, Mavey Guitars, Slick Guitars, PDH Drums, Dr. Drums, Armada Cymbals, Stadd Guitars, Chord Guitars, Hundrums and Blue Fire Drums.

The classic Spanish brand SQOE (pronounced as S-Q) is admired by local musicians for its craftsmanship and sophistication that punctuates the beauty of Filipino music.

As a sincere showcase of his desire to help, every P100 from each guitar item sold will go directly to funds he uses to buy goods for donation to families, especially those in dire need. He has likewise put items under his distributorship on 15-percent sale.

He added, “It feels great to help. It’s my instinct as a businessman who sees his responsibility to society and as a promoter of good-sounding music valuable in our fight against an invisible enemy. Let’s help heal our land and the world.”

Berin, himself a musician, has always rallied the causes of deserving talents. He knows how assistance matters to musicians who have been affected by the ECQ situation. He added, “It is my humble mission to always inspire and help musicians reach their potential so they may share their craft in great ways possible.”

Music is poetically defined as the universal language of the soul. But in this new normal, that is better understood when expressed through helping hands, which Berin has always managed to extend.

Here’s the link to the kind of music he plays in this difficult time: https://youtu.be/mZcRs1ttENk.