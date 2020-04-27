MOVIES
The Chinese Embassy in Manila recently released a music video titled "Iisang Dagat", which drew negative responses from Filipino social media users.
Chinatown TV via YouTube, screengrab
Universal Records denies involvement in 'Iisang Dagat'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 7:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Records denied its involvement in the controversial song "Iisang Dagat," which comes with a music video calling for unity between China and the Philippines amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. 

In a statement released today, the recording studio said they want to clarify that they are not involved in making the song. 

Posted by Universal Records Philippines on Sunday, April 26, 2020

"Universal Records Philippines would like to clear that we are not in any way involved in the track ‘Iisang Dagat’,” Universal Records said. 

"Contrary to what is included in the YouTube caption, the company did not participate in the production and promotion of the said song," the recording company added. 

The record label also mentioned that they got an invitation from Chinatown TV to help in the song's promotion, but they declined. 

"Prior to its release, an invitation was sent out by Chinatown TV for the label to help in the song’s promotion, which was respectfully declined by the label,” it said. 

“The inclusion of the company name on the aforementioned caption was posted without our consent, and has therefore misled audiences with our non-participation in the project,” it added. 

RELATED: 'We unstan': Memes poke fun at Imelda Papin's 'Iisang Dagat' music video

