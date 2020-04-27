'We unstan': Memes poke fun at Imelda Papin's 'Iisang Dagat' music video

MANILA, Philippines — “Iisang Dagat,” the controversial song that calls for unity between China and the Philippines amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has given birth to memes in different social media sites.

Facebook page Malacanang Events and Catering Services posted an edited photo of President Rodrigo Duterte singing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“Iisang Dagat,” the Facebook page captioned the photo.

Tayuman Memes, meanwhile, posted a photo of Imelda Papin’s most popular song “Isang Linggong Pagibig” together with “Iisang Dagat.”

“Sorry Imelda Papin, we unstan,” the Facebook page wrote.

Another Facebook user wrote “So I made a meme” in his post. According to the user, one can serve the country by disliking the song's YouTube video.

Another page likened the sea with his briefs which has been stolen by his neighbor. But instead of fighting the burglar, he opted to love him and said “Iisang brip tayo.”

“Lablab,” the page captioned the cartoon.

L a b L a b ?? Posted by Tarantadong Kalbo on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Another FB page posted a video where a woman can be seen irritated by the song, so she decided to smash the vinyl.

Meanwhile, another FB user joked in his meme that "Iisang Dagat" is the new "National Anthem."

Another meme shows that while Imelda sings "Iisang Dagat," a Chinese cartoon says "Amin Lang Dagat."

“Iisang Dagat” is a music video featuring Filipina singer and Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin and Chinese singers.

Since the video was uploaded on the Chinese Embassy Manila's FB last April 24, two days after the Philippines filed two diplomatic protests against China, the video has garnered about 6,000 shares and 17,000 reactions.

