MOVIES
MUSIC
'Iisang Dagat' meme
Bobong Tayuman Memes via Facebook
'We unstan': Memes poke fun at Imelda Papin's 'Iisang Dagat' music video
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 5:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Iisang Dagat,” the controversial song that calls for unity between China and the Philippines amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has given birth to memes in different social media sites.

Facebook page Malacanang Events and Catering Services posted an edited photo of President Rodrigo Duterte singing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Iisang Dagat ????????????

Posted by Malacañang Events and Catering Services on Friday, April 24, 2020

“Iisang Dagat,” the Facebook page captioned the photo.

Tayuman Memes, meanwhile, posted a photo of Imelda Papin’s most popular song “Isang Linggong Pagibig” together with “Iisang Dagat.”

“Sorry Imelda Papin, we unstan,” the Facebook page wrote.

Sorry Imelda Papin, we unstan.

Posted by Bobong .Tayuman Memes on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Another Facebook user wrote “So I made a meme” in his post. According to the user, one can serve the country by disliking the song's YouTube video.

So I made a meme

Posted by Mervin Brylle S. Timbang on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Another page likened the sea with his briefs which has been stolen by his neighbor. But instead of fighting the burglar, he opted to love him and said “Iisang brip tayo.”

“Lablab,” the page captioned the cartoon.

L a b L a b ??

Posted by Tarantadong Kalbo on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Another FB page posted a video where a woman can be seen irritated by the song, so she decided to smash the vinyl.   

“Iisang Dagat” Official Musi..........

Posted by Vovo PH on Saturday, April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, another FB user joked in his meme that "Iisang Dagat" is the new "National Anthem."

????????♥? iiSaNg DaGat

Posted by Renzo Onella on Sunday, April 26, 2020

 

Another meme shows that while Imelda sings "Iisang Dagat," a Chinese cartoon says "Amin Lang Dagat."

Posted by Filipino Patriots on Saturday, April 25, 2020

“Iisang Dagat” is a music video featuring Filipina singer and Camarines Sur Vice Governor Imelda Papin and Chinese singers. 

Since the video was uploaded on the Chinese Embassy Manila's FB last April 24, two days after the Philippines filed two diplomatic protests against China, the video has garnered about 6,000 shares and 17,000 reactions.

RELATED: 'For love and unity': Imelda Papin on joining Philippines-China music video

IMELDA PAPIN MEMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share COVID-19 test results
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Engaged celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-1...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
The "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set...
Entertainment
fbfb
The post-COVID-19 concert scenario (Second of two parts)
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Be ready with your gloves and masks and to strictly observe social/physical distancing as you attend a concert when COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bracing for the ‘new normal’
By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Thanks to technology, I’ve been able to co-host my DZMM Teleradyo program, Pasada 630, from home since March 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
Another recording success for The Weeknd
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
Was it insensitive of The Weeknd to release his latest album After Hours while the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Stars are part of Kamiseta’s success story
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Brands have an interesting way of turning their names into verbs. Like how? For example, if you are enlisted as an endorser...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Tough Hits During Tough Times’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Annyeonghaseyo ngek! O, nagulat ba kayo?
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Santa Cruz de Mayo
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 1 day ago
What things are associated with the merry month of May?
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes
2 days ago
Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with