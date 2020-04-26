Philippines-China music video on COVID draws flak online

MANILA, Philippines — A music video that aims to highlight the supposed good relations between the Philippines and China, especially in responding to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, has drawn widespread negative responses from Filipino social media users.

The music video, titled Iisang Dagat (One Ocean), generated thousands of angry reactions and dislikes since its release on Thursday.

On Facebook, the video – which has already been viewed almost 250,000 times – had more than 7,500 “angry” and 1,500 “laugh” reactions. Only a little more than 1,000 liked or loved the video.

On YouTube where it has been viewed over 74,000 times, Iisang Dagat generated over 38,000 dislikes compared with only 322 likes.

Comments were generally negative, with many noting Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

“If China is indeed a friend to the Philippines, it should have respected the sovereignty of the Filipinos over West Philippine Sea and all its territories and resources, and acknowledge international laws,” one wrote.

“This is an insult to our pride and dignity. China has been stealing and destroying our natural resources. They have taken our islands and territorial waters. Filipinos cannot fish in our own seas because big Chinese ships apprehend, harass and drive them away,” another added.

Recent reports noted Chinese activities in the disputed territories even as the world grapples with the pandemic, which originated in China.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday filed diplomatic protests against Beijing over an incident where a Chinese warship pointed a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship.

Manila also protested China’s declaring a Philippine territory as part of Hainan province.

According to the embassy, the lyrics of “Iisang Dagat” were written by Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian supposedly to highlight cooperation between the two countries in responding to the pandemic.