MOVIES
MUSIC
Imelda Papin as seen on the “Iisang Dagat" video
Chinese Embassy Manila via Facebook, screenshot
'For love and unity': Imelda Papin on joining Philippines-China music video
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 12:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Sur Vice Governor and singer Imelda Papin is in the hot seat after appearing in the music video “Iisang Dagat,” a call for unity between the Philippines and China amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Imelda is trending on Twitter with social media users alleging that she committed treason against the Philippines for appearing in the video, more so since she is a public official.

The supposed unity video sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Manila which was released days after the Philippines lodged 2 protests against China in relation to cases in West Philippine Sea.

Posted by Disputed Waters in West Philippine Sea on Saturday, April 25, 2020

“What the f*** is this?? Stop feeding us with your propaganda. STOP ROMANTICIZING INVASION THROUGH A SONG OF UNITY!!!! Also, isn't Imelda Papin the Vice Governor of CamSur? This is TREASON!” a Twitter user wrote.  

Another user reminded Imelda that China and the Philippines have ongoing territorial disputes.

“Hey, Imelda Papin: China and PH are separate sovereignties. China is plundering our islands and resources in the West PH Sea. China is our enemy. To say we should unite with China means you support its takeover of our country. That’s treason,” the user wrote.

“Kinakam kam ang bayan tapos unity? Anong Klaseng Public official ka? Silbi sa bayan o silbi sa nangangamkam ng bayan? Imelda Papin, Hindi ka dapat maging lingkod bayan! Ikaw ay makapili ng panahon ngayon! HUDAS ang Tawag dyan kung di mo pa din alam!” another user wrote.

Another Twitter user wanted Imelda to resign as vice governor because she is allegedly pro-China.

“Kulang sa pag-iisip 'yang si Imelda Papin, dapat inayawan nya at hindi siya pumayag na umawit ng Iisang Dagat . Hindi siya isang maka-Bansa ... dapat mag-migrate na lang siya sa bansang China . Dapat mag-resign na rin sya sa pagka bise – gobernador,” the user said.

The "Iisang Dagat" music video, which gave birth to a meme of President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Ji Lian singing together, now has almost half a million views and 144,000 dislikes.

Meanwhile, Imelda defended her participation in the video in an ABS-CBN report.

Iisang Dagat ????????????

Posted by Malacañang Events and Catering Services on Friday, April 24, 2020

“Dapat huwag bigyan ng kulay. Kasi mababa ang morale ng tao ngayon. Ngayon ang panahon na dapat magkaisa at wala na munang away. Bakit i-criticize ang participation ko? Bakit hindi sila kumibo sa mga tulong na binibigay ng China – doctors, protective equipment, etc,” Imelda said.

“Bakit ako? I pray for everyone and as Filipinos, let us all pray together and heal as one! Hindi ako sumingil kahit isang centavo. For love and unity,” she added. 

IMELDA PAPIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The post-COVID-19 concert scenario (Second of two parts)
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Be ready with your gloves and masks and to strictly observe social/physical distancing as you attend a concert when COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bracing for the ‘new normal’
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Thanks to technology, I’ve been able to co-host my DZMM Teleradyo program, Pasada 630, from home since March 30.
Entertainment
fbfb
Angel Locsin raises over P11 million, helps 135 hospitals in fight vs COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set...
Entertainment
fbfb
Hospitals charging for donated PPEs? Gretchen Ho offers solution
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya TV host Gretchen Ho raised concern about rumors that hospitals are allegedly charging their patients for donated...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ellen Adarna confirms relationship with 'afam' from Spain
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna confirmed that she is in a relationship with a man from Spain.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
'Mabuhay ka!': Vice Ganda honors COVID-19 frontliner sister
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
The “It’s Showtime” host said that his sister initially told him that she studied Medicine to take...
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Kathryn Bernardo writes sweet birthday letter for Daniel Padilla
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo penned a sweet birthday message for boyfriend Daniel Padilla.
Entertainment
fbfb
3 hours ago
Catriona Gray using quarantine time to learn Tagalog
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
What keeps you busy during the lockdown? Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray shared how she spends her free days: by reading...
Entertainment
fbfb
4 hours ago
Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share COVID-19 test results
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Engaged celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-1...
Entertainment
fbfb
14 hours ago
Another recording success for The Weeknd
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Was it insensitive of The Weeknd to release his latest album After Hours while the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic?...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with