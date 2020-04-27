'For love and unity': Imelda Papin on joining Philippines-China music video

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Sur Vice Governor and singer Imelda Papin is in the hot seat after appearing in the music video “Iisang Dagat,” a call for unity between the Philippines and China amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Imelda is trending on Twitter with social media users alleging that she committed treason against the Philippines for appearing in the video, more so since she is a public official.

The supposed unity video sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Manila which was released days after the Philippines lodged 2 protests against China in relation to cases in West Philippine Sea. Posted by Disputed Waters in West Philippine Sea on Saturday, April 25, 2020

“What the f*** is this?? Stop feeding us with your propaganda. STOP ROMANTICIZING INVASION THROUGH A SONG OF UNITY!!!! Also, isn't Imelda Papin the Vice Governor of CamSur? This is TREASON!” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user reminded Imelda that China and the Philippines have ongoing territorial disputes.

“Hey, Imelda Papin: China and PH are separate sovereignties. China is plundering our islands and resources in the West PH Sea. China is our enemy. To say we should unite with China means you support its takeover of our country. That’s treason,” the user wrote.

“Kinakam kam ang bayan tapos unity? Anong Klaseng Public official ka? Silbi sa bayan o silbi sa nangangamkam ng bayan? Imelda Papin, Hindi ka dapat maging lingkod bayan! Ikaw ay makapili ng panahon ngayon! HUDAS ang Tawag dyan kung di mo pa din alam!” another user wrote.

Another Twitter user wanted Imelda to resign as vice governor because she is allegedly pro-China.

“Kulang sa pag-iisip 'yang si Imelda Papin, dapat inayawan nya at hindi siya pumayag na umawit ng Iisang Dagat . Hindi siya isang maka-Bansa ... dapat mag-migrate na lang siya sa bansang China . Dapat mag-resign na rin sya sa pagka bise – gobernador,” the user said.

The "Iisang Dagat" music video, which gave birth to a meme of President Duterte and Chinese President Xi Ji Lian singing together, now has almost half a million views and 144,000 dislikes.

Meanwhile, Imelda defended her participation in the video in an ABS-CBN report.

“Dapat huwag bigyan ng kulay. Kasi mababa ang morale ng tao ngayon. Ngayon ang panahon na dapat magkaisa at wala na munang away. Bakit i-criticize ang participation ko? Bakit hindi sila kumibo sa mga tulong na binibigay ng China – doctors, protective equipment, etc,” Imelda said.

“Bakit ako? I pray for everyone and as Filipinos, let us all pray together and heal as one! Hindi ako sumingil kahit isang centavo. For love and unity,” she added.