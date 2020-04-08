‘Papas’ who preach: Heartthrobs give Holy Week inspiration

MANILA, Philippines — While many influencers are promoting themselves and brands, some celebrities are using their platform for a higher calling. These include A-listers who took the road less travelled to promote faith as a way of finding a deeper meaning.

On their social media, fans of these hot celebrities not only get a glimpse of their glammed up photo shoots and off-cam pursuits; they also get a dose of prayers, reflections and testimonies on affirming life, family and faith.

This Holy Week, Philstar.com lists down some “hot” male celebrities who are making Christianity “cool.”

Daniel Maritz

An international and TV commercial model from the elite Boss Models Johannesburg, Daniel was featured in GQ and FHM and had modelled for Huawei, Samsung, Polo, Giordano, Speedo, Charriol, Pierre Cardin and Sketchers, among others.

With both Psychology and Theology degrees, Daniel is an influencer who runs the Youtube accounts DLM Model Lifestyle, where he gives tips for modelling; and DLM Christian Lifestyle, where he walks the talk on living the faith while working in the fashion industry.

Justin Bieber

We watched this young pop star transition from teenybopper to a man on a mission. After a personal crisis, he turned into a Hillsong ministry for guidance and has since used his music to share the Good News, including a track titled “Life is Worth Living,” and has led worship events at Coachella.

Justin’s birth inspired the short film “Crescendo,” as Bieber’s mom used to have an unwanted pregnancy in bearing Justin at the age of 17 and had to live in welfare as an out-of-school youth.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Bieber revealed that he is pro-life. He and his wife Hailey Baldwin said they committed to abstain from sex before tying the knot, and the young couple has been sharing testimonies of their marriage.

Chris Pratt

In the Marvel universe, Star Lord he may be, but Chris Pratt professes faith in The Lord. In his wedding announcement with Katherine Schwarzenegger, he posted on Instagram, "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

Pratt said that he received the gift of faith outside a convenience store in his wayward youth, when an evangelist approached their group of friends and said, “I stopped because Jesus told me to stop and talk to you. He said to tell you you’re destined for great things.” He has since became a Christian, after which, Chris headed into an acting career.

After receiving his Generation (Hall of Fame) Award at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Chris shared his “Nine important life rules,” including “God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do” and “Learn to pray. It's easy, and it's so good for your soul."

Mark Wahlberg

This hunk, known for his start as a rapper and underwear model for Calvin Klein, has become very outspoken about his Catholic faith through the years.

In a recent interview to promote his Netflix action movie “Spenser Confidential,” he told Today that he has a strict daily routine that always kicks off with prayer.

“I don't take a day off from getting on my hands and my knees and reading my prayer book and my daily devotionals and, first of all, expressing the gratitude that I have for all the blessings that have been bestowed upon me.”

Among the things he prays for is help to be the best husband and father he can be, along with special intentions for people who need help, whether it is someone he knows or someone whose story he read about in the paper.

The actor was the host of the 2015 World Meeting of Families in the US. He and his wife Rhea uploaded an Instagram post to commemorate Palm Sunday, saying, “We still have faith, we have each other, so let's stay strong.”

Jim Caviezel

From starring in “The Count of Monte Cristo” to the “Thin Red Line,” Caviezel had the privilege of portraying none other than Jesus Himself, in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ” in 2004, where he was struck by actual lightning during the Sermon on the Mount scene.

He is set to reprise the role in “The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection,” set for release in 2021. In between, he played St. Luke in the 2018 film, “Paul, Apostle of Christ.”

A Catholic, Jim said that his faith motivates him in his acting career and that the sporty St. John Paul II had inspired him. As an outspoken pro-life actor, he and his wife adopted children with disabilities.

Perkins Twins

Jesse and Christian Perkins first came into public view in a Fil-Am TV show that was supposed to feature them as athletes. Spying a guitar in the house, the host requested them to sing, and Philippine social media soon took notice of the good-looking musical duo, which led them to come to the country and try their luck in local showbiz.

Their 2018 launching movie “Kaibigan” was centered around good values, and their Instagram account is full of musical performances inspired by Bible quotes. “Kaibigan” features Christian artists including Stephen Baldwin, the father of Hailey Baldwin.

“Kaibigan” will be shown on GMA on Good Friday at 3 p.m.

Alden Richards

Voted as “Sexiest Man in the Philippines” in 2018 and 2019, Alden shared about his faith at the 2017 Philippine Conference on New Evangelization.

“My faith is one of the things that keeps me grounded, that keeps me sane. Faith is a way of life… my purpose in living,” he said in a talk-show session with then Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle.

Alden includes praise and worship songs in his albums, including Hillsong Worship’s “Christ is Enough.”

Together with other stars of the “Eat Bulaga” segment “Kalyeserye,” Alden was recognized at the Catholic Social Media Awards in 2015. In 2018, he tweeted, “A new beginning… please read the Bible every day.”