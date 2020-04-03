Songs that help people cope with corona crisis

I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and of other ills, has become a better place. But it is a sure thing that we will remember all that we went through during these difficult times. And there is nothing that can bring back those memories better than a familiar song.

Hereabouts what dominates the air lanes and the web nowadays is a set of rallying inspirational songs that are helping people cope with the crisis. We Heal as One, the recycled Southeast Asian Games song by Ryan Cayabyab performed by an all-star cast. Matteo Guidicelli and wife Sarah Geronimo’s duet of You Are the Reason, Vice Ganda’s Corona Ba-Bye Na and a take on the oldie My Sharona by The Knack, plus others.

Then, there are the current hits which, I must say, have found a new reason for being around at this time. Interspersed with the news, the songs provide a sense of calm that after this struggle, life can be just as it was and maybe even better. And years from now, these tunes will be the memory triggers of this time of the corona. I hope the recollections will be inspiring and in hindsight, beautiful.

In the beleaguered U.S. of A., the songs are The Box by Roddy Rich; Blinding Lights, The Weeknd; Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa; Life is Good, Future featuring Drake; Circles, Post Malone; Roxanne, Arizona Zervas; Adore You, Harry Styles; Intentions, Justin Bieber feat. Quavo; Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi; and Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish.

I cannot make out the native language tunes on online radio but China likes Yummy by Justin Bieber; To Die For, Intro Sorrow; and Girlfriend, Avril Lavigne. In Japan, the hits are Shitsuren Arigaton by the all-girl group AKB48; I Love by Official Hige Dandism; and Pretender, Official Hige Dandism. In South Korea, the BTS reigns supreme with On; with Any Song, Zico; and Fiesta, IZ*ONE. Australia has Blinding Lights by The Weeknd; Adore You, Harry Styles; and What a Man Gotta Do, Jonas Brothers.

In Spain, which is now reeling under the big number of deaths, there are A Pale by Rosalia; Si Por Mi Fuera, Beret; Memories, Maroon 5; All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Billie Eilish; and Quiero Que Vengas, Amara. In UK, there are Roses by Saint JHN; and Blinding Lights, The Weeknd; and Rain, Aitch/AJ Tracy and Tay Keith. The Italians like Bando by Anna; Good Times, Ghali; and Boogie Man, Ghali feat. Salmo.

The ever music-bound Pinoy is at the moment listening to Imahe by Magnus Haven; Catriona, Matthaios; Ivana, Soulstice; Tala, Sarah Geronimo; Make It With You, Ben&Ben; Yummy, Justin Bieber; Memories, Maroon 5; Dance Monkey, Tones & I; Roxanne, Arizona Zervas; Circles, Post Malone; Pagtingin, Ben&Ben; and Hindi Tayo Pwede, The Juans, among others.

These are difficult times. Strangely though, blessings have also arrived. Heroism is all around us. Kindness nowadays knows no bounds. People are concerned about one another. Generosity is at an all-time high. Millions of pesos are continually being raised to help battle the virus and to help the disadvantaged.

The poor and marginalized are provided with food and medical care. The homeless are sheltered. The crime rate is down. Vehicular traffic is also down. So is air pollution. We see stars in the sky and birds of all sorts are back in our trees. Cleanliness is all around us. Why even the streets are regularly disinfected.

Families are together in their sparkling clean homes and have realized that life is fine even when they are spending less. Prayer has become a way of life for everybody. Worry has lost its relevance. The only fear that exists now is that of being contaminated. Ours is almost a perfect world. Now, if only…