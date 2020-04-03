MOVIES
MUSIC
Performed by an all-star cast, We Heal as One is a remake of the Southeast Asian Games anthem composed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab.
Songs that help people cope with corona crisis
SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil (The Philippine Star) - April 3, 2020 - 12:00am

I am sure there will come a day, very soon in the near future, when the world, free of the scourge of the coronavirus and of other ills, has become a better place. But it is a sure thing that we will remember all that we went through during these difficult times. And there is nothing that can bring back those memories better than a familiar song.

Hereabouts what dominates the air lanes and the web nowadays is a set of rallying inspirational songs that are helping people cope with the crisis. We Heal as One, the recycled Southeast Asian Games song by Ryan Cayabyab performed by an all-star cast. Matteo Guidicelli and wife Sarah Geronimo’s duet of You Are the Reason, Vice Ganda’s Corona Ba-Bye Na and a take on the oldie My Sharona by The Knack, plus others.

Then, there are the current hits which, I must say, have found a new reason for being around at this time. Interspersed with the news, the songs provide a sense of calm that after this struggle, life can be just as it was and maybe even better. And years from now, these tunes will be the memory triggers of this time of the corona. I hope the recollections will be inspiring and in hindsight, beautiful.

In the beleaguered U.S. of A., the songs are The Box by Roddy Rich; Blinding Lights, The Weeknd; Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa; Life is Good, Future featuring Drake; Circles, Post Malone; Roxanne, Arizona Zervas; Adore You, Harry Styles; Intentions, Justin Bieber feat. Quavo; Someone You Loved, Lewis Capaldi; and Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish.

I cannot make out the native language tunes on online radio but China likes Yummy by Justin Bieber; To Die For, Intro Sorrow; and Girlfriend, Avril Lavigne. In Japan, the hits are Shitsuren Arigaton by the all-girl group AKB48; I Love by Official Hige Dandism; and Pretender, Official Hige Dandism. In South Korea, the BTS reigns supreme with On; with Any Song, Zico; and Fiesta, IZ*ONE. Australia has Blinding Lights by The Weeknd; Adore You, Harry Styles; and What a Man Gotta Do, Jonas Brothers.

In Spain, which is now reeling under the big number of deaths, there are A Pale by Rosalia; Si Por Mi Fuera, Beret; Memories, Maroon 5; All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Billie Eilish; and Quiero Que Vengas, Amara. In UK, there are Roses by Saint JHN; and Blinding Lights, The Weeknd; and Rain, Aitch/AJ Tracy and Tay Keith. The Italians like Bando by Anna; Good Times, Ghali; and Boogie Man, Ghali feat. Salmo.

The ever music-bound Pinoy is at the moment listening to Imahe by Magnus Haven; Catriona, Matthaios; Ivana, Soulstice; Tala, Sarah Geronimo; Make It With You, Ben&Ben; Yummy, Justin Bieber; Memories, Maroon 5; Dance Monkey, Tones & I; Roxanne, Arizona Zervas; Circles, Post Malone; Pagtingin, Ben&Ben; and Hindi Tayo Pwede, The Juans, among others.

These are difficult times. Strangely though, blessings have also arrived. Heroism is all around us. Kindness nowadays knows no bounds. People are concerned about one another. Generosity is at an all-time high. Millions of pesos are continually being raised to help battle the virus and to help the disadvantaged.

The poor and marginalized are provided with food and medical care. The homeless are sheltered. The crime rate is down. Vehicular traffic is also down. So is air pollution. We see stars in the sky and birds of all sorts are back in our trees. Cleanliness is all around us. Why even the streets are regularly disinfected.

Families are together in their sparkling clean homes and have realized that life is fine even when they are spending less. Prayer has become a way of life for everybody. Worry has lost its relevance. The only fear that exists now is that of being contaminated. Ours is almost a perfect world. Now, if only…

 

HARRY STYLES JUSTIN BIEBE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Bill Gates is reminding the world
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Like many people, I believe that there’s a Great Hand in what’s happening to the world today.
Entertainment
fbfb
Celebrities call to #ProtectVico over alleged quarantine violation
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Kapamilya and Kapuso stars were joined by other big names in Philippine entertainment to publicly support Vico against what...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Darna’ Angel Locsin hits two birds with one ‘stone’: Koko Pimentel and Cat Arambulo
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 days ago
"Ding, ang bato!"
Entertainment
fbfb
Cristalle Belo delivers baby without husband to help health workers amid COVID-19 crisis
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Skincare entrepreneur Cristalle Belo gave birth to her second child yesterday.
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: ‘Proud Pinoy’ enters ‘American Idol’ top 20, likened by Katy Perry to Bruno Mars
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"American Idol" suspended its taping after the top 20 were selected and the contestants, including Martin, were sent...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
The stories behind Joe Mari’s three songs
By Ricky Lo | 1 hour ago
Last Sunday’s Conversations feature (The Durable Jose Mari Chan, March 29, 2020) drew interesting reactions from all...
Entertainment
fbfb
6 hours ago
KC Concepcion's suggestion to turn event venues into COVID-19 hospitals now a reality
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Last week, KC suggested to the public and private sectors if the Mall of Asia Arena and similar venues can be turned into...
Entertainment
fbfb
7 hours ago
WATCH: COVID-19 survivors, patients join Star Magic artists in new music video
7 hours ago
In time for the upcoming Holy Week, the new inspirational music video also includes Bible passages and messages of hope...
Entertainment
fbfb
11 hours ago
Nadine Lustre, Liza Soberano express dismay over handling of COVID-19 situation
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre joined the chorus of protests from showbiz personalities criticizing how the novel coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
13 hours ago
Frontliners, too: National Geographic launches emergency fund for journalists covering COVID-19 pandemic
13 hours ago
The National Geographic Society launched an emergency fund for journalists all over the world covering novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with