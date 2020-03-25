Ryan Cayabyab's COVID-19 benefit concert series raises P13.8M in just a week

MANILA, Philippines — "Bayanihan Musikahan," a fundraiser helmed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab where Filipino musical acts hold free concerts broadcast live on Facebook until April 15, has reportedly raised at least P13.8 million less than a week after being launched.

Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in with Kapamilya singers Morissette Amon and Martin Nievera set to grace the digital stage, headlining Wednesday night’s show.

"Asia's Phoenix" Morissette will open the show at 8 p.m. later while "Concert King" Martin will follow at 9 p.m.

Could fans expect a duet from the vocal powerhouse duo?

The lineup of musicians that have performed so far includes Ice Seguerra, Gloc-9, Lara Maigue, Jim Paredes, Ito Rapadas and Jimmy Antiporda of Neocolours, Nyoy Volante, Bullet Dumas, Nino Alejandro, Keiko Necesario, Davey Langit, Zsaris, Reuben Laurente, Bayang Barrios and Mike Villegas, Acapellago, Noel and Gab Cabangon, Jazz Nicols, Sponge Cola, Karylle, Ebe Dancel and Top Suzara.

All "Bayanihan Musikahan" proceeds will be used to buy "Manna Packs" (food) and “Ligtas Covid Kits” (medical) that aim to benefit urban poor communities in Metro Manila cities reached by the organizations Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilyang Pangtawid, Likhaan and Caritas Manila.

Each Manna Pack or Caritas Manna food bag contains five kilograms of rice, munggo seeds, nine assorted canned goods, two packs of Caritas Margins-kalabasa/malunggay noodles, 1/4 pack of sugar and salt, and an eco bag.

The Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kits, on the other hand, contain a liter of 70 percent ethyl alcohol, five bottles of alcohol (30 milliliters), five washable face masks, a liter of antibacterial liquid soap, a box of 100 tablets of Vitamin C with zinc, a pair of reausable gloves, a liter of liquid bleach, three pieces of cleaning cloth and an eco bag.

Donations can be made via PayMaya and a separate option for BPI debit or credit card users.

Responding to the call of some of the country’s musicians and artists, PLDT donated P1 million to the "Bayanihan Musikahan" initiative of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP). Through its Balik-Baterya funds, PLDT is among the pioneer sponsors and is one of the first three companies to respond to this effort. Moreover, PayMaya serves as the initiative's official donation platform.

“In these trying times, it is important that we come together to help fight COVID-19. We must extend our support to those whose livelihoods have been severely affected by the pandemic," PLDT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

