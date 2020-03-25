MOVIES
MUSIC
National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab
Pang-Masa/File
Ryan Cayabyab's COVID-19 benefit concert series raises P13.8M in just a week
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Bayanihan Musikahan," a fundraiser helmed by National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab where Filipino musical acts hold free concerts broadcast live on Facebook until April 15, has reportedly raised at least P13.8 million less than a week after being launched.

Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in with Kapamilya singers Morissette Amon and Martin Nievera set to grace the digital stage, headlining Wednesday night’s show.

"Asia's Phoenix" Morissette will open the show at 8 p.m. later while "Concert King" Martin will follow at 9 p.m.

Could fans expect a duet from the vocal powerhouse duo?

The lineup of musicians that have performed so far includes Ice Seguerra, Gloc-9, Lara Maigue, Jim Paredes, Ito Rapadas and Jimmy Antiporda of Neocolours, Nyoy Volante, Bullet Dumas, Nino Alejandro, Keiko Necesario, Davey Langit, Zsaris, Reuben Laurente, Bayang Barrios and Mike Villegas, Acapellago, Noel and Gab Cabangon, Jazz Nicols, Sponge Cola, Karylle, Ebe Dancel and Top Suzara.

All "Bayanihan Musikahan" proceeds will be used to buy "Manna Packs" (food) and “Ligtas Covid Kits” (medical) that aim to benefit urban poor communities in Metro Manila cities reached by the organizations Samahan ng Nagkakaisang Pamilyang Pangtawid, Likhaan and Caritas Manila.

Each Manna Pack or Caritas Manna food bag contains five kilograms of rice, munggo seeds, nine assorted canned goods, two packs of Caritas Margins-kalabasa/malunggay noodles, 1/4 pack of sugar and salt, and an eco bag.

The Caritas LIGTAS COVID-19 kits, on the other hand, contain a liter of 70 percent ethyl alcohol, five bottles of alcohol (30 milliliters), five washable face masks, a liter of antibacterial liquid soap, a box of 100 tablets of Vitamin C with zinc, a pair of reausable gloves, a liter of liquid bleach, three pieces of cleaning cloth and an eco bag.

Donations can be made via PayMaya and a separate option for BPI debit or credit card users.

Responding to the call of some of the country’s musicians and artists, PLDT donated P1 million to the "Bayanihan Musikahan" initiative of the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP). Through its Balik-Baterya funds, PLDT is among the pioneer sponsors and is one of the first three companies to respond to this effort. Moreover, PayMaya serves as the initiative's official donation platform.

“In these trying times, it is important that we come together to help fight COVID-19. We must extend our support to those whose livelihoods have been severely affected by the pandemic," PLDT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

RELATED: LIST: Fundraisers, donation drives for frontliners fighting the outbreak

MARTIN NIEVERA MORISSETTE AMON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RYAN CAYABYAB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli's first duet, over 100 stars raise P236M for Luzon quarantine beneficiaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The newlyweds sang Leona Lewis’ “You Are The Reason” in their new home together.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Guwapo pa rin': Sandy Andolong shares Christopher de Leon's status after testing positive for COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actress Sandy Andolong gave an update on her husband Christopher de Leon after the actor revealed that he tested positive...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mariel de Leon shares dad Christopher's ordeal just to get COVID-19 tested
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Mariel's clarifications came just as "VIPs" became a top trending topic on Twitter as users criticize politicians and some...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rapper made to swear to never 'swear' again vs government's COVID-19 efforts
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The governor said that they will still file the case against the rapper to set an example against future violators.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Dream come true': SB19 on topping Billboard charts to EDSA billboard
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
"Dream come true po para sa amin. Parang nanaginip pa rin po kami hanggang ngayon,” explained lead rapper, dancer and vocalist...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
Staying connected despite social distancing
By Angel Javier Cruz | 17 hours ago
Due to the extreme threat of the coronavirus disease, Luzon is now under enhanced community quarantine which means that everyone...
Entertainment
fbfb
17 hours ago
Songs that inspire in the time of corona
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
When life seems to be plummeting down to bottomless depths, as it is now in this time of the coronavirus, us humans cling...
Entertainment
fbfb
23 hours ago
'Mother packer': Alex Gonzaga packs groceries for quarantine beneficiaries
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga earned praises on social media after she distributed relief goods to people in her hometown...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Megan Young talks about finding the perfect partner
1 day ago
The multi-talented Megan Young shares her thought on finding the perfect partner in love and in life.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin and her friends set up air-conditioned tents for health workers fighting against the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with