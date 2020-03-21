MOVIES
Marian Rivera: In every business, you have to gamble.
Leading ladies channel their inner girl bosses
KAPUSO DAY - Angel Javier Cruz (The Philippine Star) - March 21, 2020 - 12:00am

Over the years, we have witnessed women being leaders and entrepreneurs in traditionally male-dominated industries. More and more women have become unstoppable in showing the world how it is like to break through the glass ceiling — inhabiting top-ranking roles in their careers, at home and as individuals. Their stories of downfalls and comebacks encourage us to work harder, speak louder and do better in manifesting this year’s National Women’s Month Celebration theme, We Make Change Work for Women.

Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera, Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado and beautiful award-winning actress Carla Abellana prove that gender is not an issue when it comes to pursuing your dreams. Take it from these three who successfully put up businesses that showcase the power only a girl boss can pull off.

Behind all the glitz and glamour of showbiz life, Marian is a hands-on mother to her two adorable children, Zia and Sixto; a loving wife to her husband Primetime King Dingdong Dantes; and a proud owner of an online flower shop called Flora Vida. With too much on her plate, Marian has got the public wondering how she remains as composed and lovely as the flowers she sells.

Jennylyn Mercado (with boyfriend Dennis Trillo): You have to do more than what’s expected.

“Pinaplano ko ang araw ko na naaayon sa schedule ko. Taping, (time for) Zia and Sixto, for my office, so lahat ng iyan nakaplano. Months pa lang nasa akin na ang schedule ko. I make sure kung ano ang priority ko. Masinop ako na tao. Gusto ko nakaayos siya at plantsado lahat.”

Starting your own business is a terrifying leap of faith but for the actress, it’s a risk worth taking especially if you are passionate about the things you do.

“In every business, you have to gamble, hindi mo alam kung mananalo o matatalo ka. Flora Vida happened not because I want to earn, but out of passion. Iyon ang No. 1 rule ‘pag may business ka, dapat gusto mo at sobrang interesado ka. At habang ginagawa mo siya, hindi mo iniisip na trabaho ito kung hindi reward for yourself. Passion kung tawagin.”

Carla Abellana: You have to have integrity in what you do.

This time around, Marian has started taping for her television comeback via the romantic-comedy series First Yaya.

Meanwhile, similar to her role in the Philippine adaptation of Descendants of the Sun as the fearless cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Maxine dela Cruz, Jennylyn also braves the social construct of gender as she balances being a cool mom to her 11-year-old son, Jazz, alongside managing her budding Fit and Form salon and Litterbucks cat café.

With a growing number of powerful women leading and empowering one another against misogyny, Jennylyn shares that it is the eminent talk show host and philanthropist Oprah who inspires her the most. “She was able to build her own empire from the ground. At the same time, she never forgets her roots. I also heard that she is very generous to her employees and I try to follow that.”

Asked what it means to lead like a girl in this day and age, Jennylyn shares that it is all about exceeding expectations and exhibiting empathy.

“People tend to use that phrase in a derogatory manner but leading like a girl for me means that you have to do more than what’s expected; to lead with compassion and empathy for those around you. That’s what it means to lead like a girl.”

It was a no-brainer for Love of My Life actress Carla when she was conceptualizing her business. She picked up a very useful tip from a seminar she attended in college to consider her vices as the main drive in putting up her business.

And almost instantly, the idea of a nail salon was one of the first things to come in her mind, “Nag-stick ‘yun sa akin na kapag magnenegosyo ka, it’s something that you are passionate about or deeply interested in. So sabi ko, ‘Ano ba ang bisyo ko?’ Ay, mahilig ako mag-manicure-pedicure, mahilig ako mag nail spa, foot spa, nail polish, so ‘yun po ang ginawa kong negosyo.”

When asked about the best advice a girl boss can live by, Carla was eager to share her trade secret.

She attributes her success to this one tip she also learned in college, “You have to have integrity in what you do. Mas importante pa nga ang integrity kesa sa competence mo as long as you are honest in what you are doing, in your job, then you have nothing to worry about.”

“Making change work” is knowing how to adapt and rise through any situation, without settling for less — a mantra, or rather a vision, that any strong woman would know well. On-screen and off-screen, Marian, Jennylyn and Carla are proving that there is no limit to what women can achieve. More than their strong minds, their passion and hard work despite adversity were the driving force that made these inspiring Kapuso stars who they are now — capable, headstrong and empowering.

CARLA AVELLANA DENNIS TRIILO JENNYLYN MERCADO MARIAN RIVERA
