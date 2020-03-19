MOVIES
MUSIC
In his Mar. 19, 2020 post, Darren Espanto is seen driving alongside a snowy backdrop in Canada.
Screen grab, Darren Espanto via Instagram
Darren Espanto shares life away from family due to self-quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian-born Filipino singer Darren Espanto has returned to his hometown of Calgary in Alberta Province, where he is currently undergoing "self-isolation" as a precaution against the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Hi everyone! I haven’t been posting real-time updates recently because I’ve been in self-isolation for a few days now here at home, in Canada which lasts for up to 14 days,” the singer-actor posted on social media Thursday morning.


The 18-year-old, who was just seen in Baguio late last week, managed to fly back to Canada ahead of the Metro Manila (later Luzon) quarantine which took effect last Sunday.

RELATED: Metro Manila quarantined for 30 days as alarm heightens over COVID-19 | Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Made a quick visit to Baguio today! Captured these moments on my #VivoV17Pro! #VivoV17 #V17 @vivo_philippines

A post shared by Darren Espanto (@darrenespanto) on

“Luckily, I was able to make it here before the lockdown. I haven’t been going near my family as much as I’d want to but it’s for the health and safety of everyone. Take care and help our front-liners by STAYING AT HOME as much possible. See you guys again soon!” Darren said in his latest post, where he is seen driving alongside a snowy backdrop.

Based on the singer’s Monday post where he first revealed that he was under voluntary quarantine, this is his fourth consecutive day complying with social distance measures.

If so, his last day of self-quarantine if not displaying symptoms of COVID-19, would be on March 29, the last Sunday of the month.

CANADA DARREN ESPANTO ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN releases statement on Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 case
1 day ago
ABS-CBN, which airs actor Christopher de Leon's current TV drama series "Love Thy Woman," sent a statement to Philstar.com...
Entertainment
fbfb
Drew Arellano apologizes for calling COVID-19 'the cure' to 'virus' humans
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapuso host Drew Arellano was criticized for his controversial statement on the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19...
Entertainment
fbfb
What was Liberty’s biggest regret?
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
When I talked to Liberty Ilagan on her 76th birthday on July 3 last year, she was her usual bubbly self, safe and secure in...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu reacts to co-star Christopher de Leon's COVID-19 quarantine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu has expressed her concern for “Love Thy Woman” co-star Christopher de Leon after the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino shares quarantine experience in Willie Revillame's resort
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino and her kids Joshua and Bimby were ready to stay in Boracay after a community...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
John Denver Trending wins 3 awards in France
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 15 hours ago
John Denver Trending, written and directed by Arden Rod Condez, won three awards at the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
No way but Up for SB19
By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
SB19 is among local music scene’s hot properties.
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Ivana and other songs
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
It used to be Catriona only a few weeks ago.
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
'Cast Away' no more: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after COVID-19 quarantine
21 hours ago
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing...
Entertainment
fbfb
21 hours ago
Ellen Adarna clarifies rumors about allegedly having COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
On-leave actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she will undergo self-quarantine due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with