Darren Espanto shares life away from family due to self-quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian-born Filipino singer Darren Espanto has returned to his hometown of Calgary in Alberta Province, where he is currently undergoing "self-isolation" as a precaution against the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Hi everyone! I haven’t been posting real-time updates recently because I’ve been in self-isolation for a few days now here at home, in Canada which lasts for up to 14 days,” the singer-actor posted on social media Thursday morning.



The 18-year-old, who was just seen in Baguio late last week, managed to fly back to Canada ahead of the Metro Manila (later Luzon) quarantine which took effect last Sunday.

RELATED: Metro Manila quarantined for 30 days as alarm heightens over COVID-19 | Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine

“Luckily, I was able to make it here before the lockdown. I haven’t been going near my family as much as I’d want to but it’s for the health and safety of everyone. Take care and help our front-liners by STAYING AT HOME as much possible. See you guys again soon!” Darren said in his latest post, where he is seen driving alongside a snowy backdrop.

Based on the singer’s Monday post where he first revealed that he was under voluntary quarantine, this is his fourth consecutive day complying with social distance measures.

If so, his last day of self-quarantine if not displaying symptoms of COVID-19, would be on March 29, the last Sunday of the month.