From left: Julia Montes and Julia Barretto
ABS-CBN/Released; Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
The better Julia: Claudine Barretto chooses Montes over Barretto
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 6:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial star Claudine Barretto has reportedly reignited her feud with her niece Julia by comparing her acting skills with namesake Julia Montes. 

In screen captures of Claudine’s social media post, she was asked by an online user who she thought had stronger acting skills between Julia Barretto and Julia Montes.

"JULIA MONTES OFCOURSE," the youngest Barretto sister replied.

She was then asked if it was an honest opinion or simply because she was "still mad" at her niece.

Her reply to which was a simple "sweetheart BOTH."

RELATED: Claudine binuko ang ginawa sa kanya ni Julia sa burol!

A prominent actress herself, Claudine cemented her fame in classic Filipino films like “Anak” in 2000 and “Got 2 Believe” in 2002.

She also scored back-to-back nods for her big-screen performances among major award-giving bodies, earning multiple best actress titles with "Milan" in 2005 and "Nasaan Ka Man" in 2006.

Claudine, together with her older sisters Gretchen and Marjorie, as well as the latter’s daughter Julia, were all embroiled in the infamous Barretto feud that caught national attention in October 2019.

