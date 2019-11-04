MOVIES
MUSIC
Marjorie Barretto
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
Marjorie Barretto to Claudine: 'Prove this twisted story of yours in court'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2019 - 1:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Marjorie Barretto has responded to her sister Claudine Barretto’s accusation and threatened to sue her.

On Instagram, Claudine posted a video of Marjorie allegedly saying that their mother Inday is so dramatic so she wants to punch her.

Marjorie replied to the post of her younger sister, saying that she needs to prove it in court.

“PROVE this twisted story of yours in court. Prove that I have ever tried to physically hurt my Mother. And PROVE this was the argument that my Mom and I had about Julia giving 500k in exchange for the subic home. PROVE it,” Marjorie replied to Claudine. 

“Because it was only when Dad was dead that Julia paid the 500k and so much more than any of us. And how we repeatedly Made it clear Julia was not buying the Subic house, long before Dad died, that was clear to all, all siblings knew that, you wrote it down in your paper, and you were recording it from your phone without our consent. You are making up this story. I will See you in court, the rest of the family will stand by me as witnesses,” she added.

Claudine vowed to protect their mother Inday now that their father is not around anymore.

In the video, Marjorie was heard as allegedly saying, “Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko.”

CLAUDINE BARRETTO GRETCHEN BARRETTO MARJORIE BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Festive Christmas wedding for Rodjun & Dianne
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
As they wished, Rodjun Cruz and Dianne Medina will cap their 12-year romance with a pre-Christmas wedding on Dec. 21 at the...
Entertainment
The tale of 2 tatays
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
I had the privilege of interviewing him a couple of times on Teka Muna and Pasada 630, and he was always very accommodating...
Entertainment
Another Ang businessman denies links to a Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
After Atong Ang denied his alleged relationship with actresses Gretchen and Claudine Barretto and their niece Nicole, San...
Entertainment
Good morning, Aga!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
t’s always a “Good morning” that kicks off Aga Muhlach’s days.
Entertainment
The Syota ng Bayan is back from ‘somewhere’
By Ricky Lo | 7 days ago
Gone for 15 years, Priscilla Almeda (real name, in case you have forgotten, Abby Viduya) is back to resume where she has left...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
Nadine Lustre echoes James Reid's sentiments on having kids
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
In a separate interview with Boy on his “Tonight With Boy Abunda” show, Nadine agreed with James' sentiments...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
James Reid has 'no problem' with Julia Barretto
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
It can be recalled that James was rumored to have dated Julia before Nadine.
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Claudine Barretto shows video of Marjorie allegedly threatening to hurt mom Inday
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Claudine Barretto has exposed her sister Marjorie Barretto's video in which Marjorie was allegedly saying that their...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Gretchen Barretto celebrates with Tony Boy Cojuangco, Atong Ang
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Controversial actress Gretchen Barretto has posted a series of videos of her together with partner Tony Boy Cojuangco and...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Regine sings with Rick Price sounds familiar
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Pilipino pop music these days has reached a plateau. While the new releases are nice and well-produced, the songs are starting...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with