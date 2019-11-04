Marjorie Barretto to Claudine: 'Prove this twisted story of yours in court'

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress Marjorie Barretto has responded to her sister Claudine Barretto’s accusation and threatened to sue her.

On Instagram, Claudine posted a video of Marjorie allegedly saying that their mother Inday is so dramatic so she wants to punch her.

Marjorie replied to the post of her younger sister, saying that she needs to prove it in court.

“PROVE this twisted story of yours in court. Prove that I have ever tried to physically hurt my Mother. And PROVE this was the argument that my Mom and I had about Julia giving 500k in exchange for the subic home. PROVE it,” Marjorie replied to Claudine.

“Because it was only when Dad was dead that Julia paid the 500k and so much more than any of us. And how we repeatedly Made it clear Julia was not buying the Subic house, long before Dad died, that was clear to all, all siblings knew that, you wrote it down in your paper, and you were recording it from your phone without our consent. You are making up this story. I will See you in court, the rest of the family will stand by me as witnesses,” she added.

Claudine vowed to protect their mother Inday now that their father is not around anymore.

In the video, Marjorie was heard as allegedly saying, “Super drama to death si ano, si Inday. Masyado siyang dramatic. Baka masapak ko.”