Dear Mommy Divine: Toni Gonzaga and Judy Ann Santos’ moms, Jaclyn Jose share parenting advice

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning actress Jaclyn Jose has shared her take on the issue concerning Mommy Divine’s alleged disapproval of daughter Sarah Geronimo’s relationship with fellow singer-actor Matteo Guidicelli.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Jose shared that despite her struggles as a single parent to actress Andi Eigenmann, she never asked a single penny from her or meddled in her personal life.

Jaclyn Jose via Instagram, screenshot Jaclyn Jose's now deleted post

“I am a single mom of 2. I worked so hard to make them feel that everything was ok,” Jaclyn shared.

“Napuputulan ng ilaw, di nakakabayad ng rental but that doesn’t mean na ipapasa ko problema ko sa mga anak ko… I did all my best to raise them happy lang… no controlling para pag time naman nila gawin naman nila para sa mga anak nila…”

Jaclyn clarified that she shared her experience not to be talked about, but just to prove her point that children should be let on their own to teach them how to be responsible.

“At wag obligate your children to pay your dreams they have their own too…” Jose reminded.

Carol Santos, actress Judy Ann Santos’ mother, has an advice for Mommy Divine.

Speaking to Radyo Inquirer in a recent phone interview, Carol was asked by radio host Noel Ferrer regarding the controversial wedding of Sarah and Matteo Guidicelli.

Carol gave an advice to Divine, saying that she must think of Sarah’s happiness and not hers.

“At the end of the day, ang isipin mo ang kaligayahan ng anak mo, hindi ‘yung kaligayahan mo,” Carol said.

“Kasi ikaw, paalis ka na sa mundo. Itong mga anak mo, paumpisa pa lang, so you always wish them the best na mangyayari sa buhay nila.”

She added that Divine should be happy that she is still there to see her daughter’s happiness.

“At matuwa ka na nandiyan ka pa, nakita mong masaya na ang anak mo, right?”

Carol also said that Divine should listen to Sarah’s heart because she will be the one who knows what can make her happy.

“Kahit nga ayaw mo ang mapapangasawa ng anak mo, the mere fact na gusto ng anak mo ‘yun, wala kang magagawa. Kasi, ikaw ba ang pakikisamahan ng mapapangasawa? Pabayaan mo ang anak mo. Sila naman ang magiging maligaya.”

Meanwhile, Mommy Pinty, mom of actresses Toni and Alex Gonzaga, was asked during Toni’s recent perfume launch if it crossed her mind to get in the way of her daughter Alex’s wedding.

Pinty, who has been known to be strict when it comes to her daughters by not allowing them to go abroad with their boyfriends on their own, said that she had no intention of not allowing Alex to marry her fiancé Mikee Morada.

What she can do as a parent, she said, is just guide her children and give them sound advice.

“Mag-a-advise lang kami kasi nasa legal age na sila,” she enthused.