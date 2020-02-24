MOVIES
Sarah and Matteo at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
‘Tinraydor n’yo ko!’: Security aide recalls Mommy Divine’s reaction to Sarah, Matteo wedding
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sarah Geronimo’s former security detail narrated his version of what happened on the night of February 20 at the reception of Sarah and Matteo Guidicelli’s wedding, which was supposed to be “a secret.”

In an interview with Raffy Tulfo for the February 24 episode of “Wanted sa Radyo,” Jerry Tamara, Sarah’s bodyguard, said that he began working with the Geronimo family as their home security guard, but he eventually became the popstar’s security detail whenever her personal bodyguard was not available.

According to him, since Sarah’s mom, Mommy Divine, hired him and was the one paying his salary, he considered her his boss. 

So when Sarah, for the first time ever, asked him and the driver to leave her at the wedding reception venue in Ministry of Crab restaurant in Taguig City, he texted Mommy Divine to report.

Tulfo said he understands that the security detail has the responsibility to report to Mommy Divine or he might lose job. 

Mommy Divine then rushed to the venue, and according to Tamara, upon opening the door, she told Sarah and Matteo: “Anong pinaggagawa-gawa ninyo? Tinraydor n’yo ko!”

Tamara said that while Mommy Divine knew about Sarah and Matteo’s relationship, she was furious for being uninformed and uninvited about the wedding.

“Ang side ni Ma’am Divine na respeto man lang na dapat sinabihan sila,” Tamara said. “Du’n po s’ya mas nanggagalaiti na nalaman na kasal na.”

According to him, Mommy Divine, Matteo and Matteo’s dad exchanged harsh words, and Matteo’s dad was so angry that he allegedly almost hurt Mommy Divine, who was Sarah’s only relative at the reception.

“Si Mommy Divine, nasorpresa s’ya, hysterical, marami s’yang mga galit na sinasabi, kesyo binibigyan s’ya ng sama ng loob…” Sarah’s manager, Vic del Rosario Jr., told Tulfo, speaking in behalf of Matteo, who refused to testify in the show.

According to Del Rosario, after talking to Mommy Divine for about an hour, he gave her some pieces of advice: “Mommy, mag-asawa na ‘yung dalawa, hayaan na natin.”

“A typical mother na nagulat, nabigla, pero tingin ko, in just a matter of time maayos lahat ‘yan,” he assured.

