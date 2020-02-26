Close friend says Matteo, Sarah 'madly in-love,' Mommy Divine never approved

MANILA, Philippines — Letty Fuentes, a friend and relationship counselor of Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, revealed that Sarah’s Mommy Divine wanted her to advice the "Popstar Royalty" to stay away from Matteo in the past.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Letty said Divine told her that she will not accept Matteo as her son-in-law.

Related Stories Matteo Guidicelli attends PSG turnover ceremony in Malacañang

“Hindi raw niya tatanggapin. She was trying to sway me to advise her to stay off from him. I said, ‘I cannot do that. I will only say things, then decision will still be theirs',” Letty said.

The relationship counselor of the couple said that Matteo and Sarah are madly in love with each other and they planned their marriage a long time ago.

“For so many years, they wanted [to marry], kaso hindi nga puwede kasi hindi nga tatanggapin. But Matteo really pursued, may cut-off, tapos they will be back again. They were almost both in tears most of the time,” she said.

“Matteo really loves her so much. With all those things, he is a man with commitment. Nakaplano. Wala ka nang hahanapin,” she added.

Letty added that she has never seen Sarah happier than in the moment of her wedding with Matteo, but also, she was sad for her friends for what happened in the end.

“Parang nakawala. I have never seen her so confident that day,” she said, adding: “Iyong finale lang ang masakit.”

She also advised Sarah on what to do after the controversy.

“All these things, I was telling her, ‘Forget it, forgive your mom. This is just a revelation. In time, just pray more. Many people are praying for you'.’”