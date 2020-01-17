Gretchen Barretto's daughter graduates Magna Cum Laude from prestigious school

MANILA, Philippines — The Barrettos come with good news this time around.

Gretchen Barreto’s only child Dominique Cojuangco graduated with flying colors from the respected Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising based in California in the United States.

“My baby love,” reads the proud mother’s Instagram post, with a screengrab of the degree originally posted on Dominique’s Instagram story.

La Greta’s unica hija earned the Associate of Arts degree in Merchandising and Marketing in late September, but posted about the good news just recently.

“FOUR MONTHS LATE, BUT HEY! MY SECOND DEGREE,” Dominique’s Instagram story on Thursday read.

The 24-year-old first obtained her Bachelor’s in Fashion Design from the prestigious Istituto Marangoni in London.

Her 2017 graduation was attended by both parents, Gretchen and businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco.