Gretchen Barretto celebrates with Tony Boy Cojuangco, Atong Ang

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial actress Gretchen Barretto has posted a series of videos of her together with partner Tony Boy Cojuangco and businessman Atong Ang. The photos showed her and the two dining out and “celebrating.”

The videos insinuate that all is well between Tony Boy and Atong despite actress Marjorie Barretto's accusation that Gretchen and Atong allegedly have an affair.

“Last night's food trip. Cheers,” Gretchen wrote in the series of videos she posted over the weekend.

Recently, Gretchen's niece Nicole revealed that the actress stole her then boyfriend Atong from her. Marjorie confirmed the news based on her "personal knowledge" in her interview with "TV Patrol."

Atong, however, denied that he and Gretchen had a relationship and said that she was only a business partner.

Photos of Atong and Gretchen holding hands circulated on the Internet recently, but both of them denied that they have a romantic relationship.

“Wala talaga kaming relasyon ni Gretchen. Parang kapatid ko talaga ‘yan, hindi talaga,” Atong said in an interview with Noli de Castro on “TV Patrol.”