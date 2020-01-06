MOVIES
MUSIC
Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres showing a holiday table Derek styled for Ayala Malls’ Stylescapes.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
‘Unfair’: Derek Ramsay reacts to ‘playboy’ allegations
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2020 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Derek Ramsay denied allegations that he is a womanizer.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the launch of his exhibit for Ayala Malls’ Stylescapes, Derek addressed criticisms about his love life.

“That’s a funny thing, I don’t,” he said when asked to react on comments alleging that he had many showbiz girlfriends.

“Sabi ko, ‘Guys, bilangin n’yo, I don’t.”

He thinks he has been stereotyped as “womanizer” because of his movies.

“I went out with Angelica (Panganiban) for six years. I was with Solenn (Heussaff) before showbiz for almost five years. Then I went out with a past relationship, that was five years,” Derek shared.

“So, if I were such a womanizer, why would I last so long in my relationships? I guess, it all comes from, this is my job and a lot of the roles that I play, the one that put me on the map of movies was ‘No Other Woman,’ which was about cheating. So parang na-label na ‘ko sa ganun, which is unfair but alam ko naman ‘yung totoo.”

When asked if his current girlfriend Andrea Torres has heard about the allegations and what she could say about them, Derek said: “She told me nga, she doesn’t understand why people say that about me because she sees how I am with family. She sees that I don’t go out. ‘Di ako lumalabas ng bahay unless if it’s for sports and family. Hindi ako gumigimik. So sa’n ako mambabae, sa bahay ko, kasama ko s’ya? Kasama ko ‘yung mga pamilya ko.”

For Derek, as long as his loved ones know the truth, it does not matter what other people say.

“That’s something I don’t have to prove because my family knows, my girlfriend knows. Funny enough, I’d been labeled with that but it’s okay. I don’t think about that kasi nga the people who know me, the people who care about me, they know the truth.”

According to him, “There are other factors naman in relationships why it ends eh. It’s not always naman about the third party.”

When asked if he thinks Andrea is already the one for him, he said: “Most definitely.” 

“I never compare relationships. All of them have been unique. All of them have been filled with great memories, but this is the first time when I had a relationship where magkasundo ang both families. I never had naman a ‘yung ‘di magkasundo ‘yung pamilya, pero ito, parang they’ve known each other for so long. ‘Di lang kami ni Andrea. Our families get along so well. So, ‘yun talaga ‘yung hinahanap ko eh. That’s what I’ve been longing for, that’s what I’ve been looking for. And now, it’s there.”

He said he is ready to settle down.

“I’m at that age, definitely. I wanna start a family, I wanna start the next chapter of my life. And hopefully, you know, eto na ‘yun.”

Derek and Andrea recently launched their first couple YouTube channel.

“Weird talaga kasi kaming dalawa very private kami,” Andrea said about the feat. “Ewan ko, mahal lang talaga namin mga fans namin.”

Recently, Derek’s legal counsel revealed that the actor's marriage has been declared null and void.  

In the comments section of one of Derek’s Instagram post, a fan commented that she wishes for Derek’s marriage to be annulled.

“I hope Derek will be annulled legally para mas lalong masaya,” a fan wrote, to which Derek replied with "I am dear."

Derek’s legal counsel, Joji Alonso, also commented on the thread, saying: “Derek's marriage has long been declared null and void.”

“His marriage has not been annulled. That is an incorrect term. HIs marriage has been declared null and void,” the lawyer added.

Derek replied with heart emojis.

Derek had a publicized legal battle with former partner Mary Christine Jolly, which he reportedly married in 2002. He was also slapped with a concubinage case last 2014, but reached a "compromise agreement" later that year.

Derek ushers in 2020 with the opening of his exhibit for Alabang Town Center’s Stylescape. 

Open to the public from January 6 to 31, the exhibit that Derek curated and styled together with Zenas Pineda, showcases a decor with a “British Party” theme as nod to Ramsay’s English lineage. The vignette set up can be found in Alabang Town Center’s Corte De Las Palmas. 

“The idea is ‘East meets West,’” Derek said, describing his half-English, half-Filipino cultural background.

“My inspiration is my family.” 

ANDREA TORRES DEREK RAMSAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
The Face of 2020
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Ding, ang bato!
Entertainment
fb tw
Will Angel Locsin finally get married in 2020?
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Six months after getting engaged with film producer Neil Arce, Kapamilya star Angel Locsin dropped a big hint — and...
Entertainment
fb tw
Ellen Adarna makes Instagram comeback after 3-year blackout
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Ellen's last Instagram post was back in March 2017, over a thousand days ago.
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
17 minutes ago
Catriona Gray is third Filipino to have Madame Tussauds wax figure
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 minutes ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest Filipino to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. 
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
An ‘educational’ gift from Richard & Lucy
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
Among the interesting…and, I would add, “educational” gifts I got last Christmas came from Ormoc City Mayor...
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
‘Welcome 2020 Pinoy Zodiac Signs!’
By Joey de Leon | 12 hours ago
Una sa lahat, Masaganang Bagong Taon!
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
Baguio is in the heart
By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
Coming from the holiday break, I am sure a lot of people went out of town. Favorite holiday destinations of Pinoys these days...
Entertainment
fb tw
12 hours ago
Cats’ Memory not in Oscars
By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Although incredibly affecting and certainly a major part of the climax of the film Marriage Story, Adam Driver’s performance...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with