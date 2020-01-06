‘Unfair’: Derek Ramsay reacts to ‘playboy’ allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Derek Ramsay denied allegations that he is a womanizer.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com following the launch of his exhibit for Ayala Malls’ Stylescapes, Derek addressed criticisms about his love life.

“That’s a funny thing, I don’t,” he said when asked to react on comments alleging that he had many showbiz girlfriends.

“Sabi ko, ‘Guys, bilangin n’yo, I don’t.”

He thinks he has been stereotyped as “womanizer” because of his movies.

“I went out with Angelica (Panganiban) for six years. I was with Solenn (Heussaff) before showbiz for almost five years. Then I went out with a past relationship, that was five years,” Derek shared.

“So, if I were such a womanizer, why would I last so long in my relationships? I guess, it all comes from, this is my job and a lot of the roles that I play, the one that put me on the map of movies was ‘No Other Woman,’ which was about cheating. So parang na-label na ‘ko sa ganun, which is unfair but alam ko naman ‘yung totoo.”

When asked if his current girlfriend Andrea Torres has heard about the allegations and what she could say about them, Derek said: “She told me nga, she doesn’t understand why people say that about me because she sees how I am with family. She sees that I don’t go out. ‘Di ako lumalabas ng bahay unless if it’s for sports and family. Hindi ako gumigimik. So sa’n ako mambabae, sa bahay ko, kasama ko s’ya? Kasama ko ‘yung mga pamilya ko.”

For Derek, as long as his loved ones know the truth, it does not matter what other people say.

“That’s something I don’t have to prove because my family knows, my girlfriend knows. Funny enough, I’d been labeled with that but it’s okay. I don’t think about that kasi nga the people who know me, the people who care about me, they know the truth.”

According to him, “There are other factors naman in relationships why it ends eh. It’s not always naman about the third party.”

When asked if he thinks Andrea is already the one for him, he said: “Most definitely.”

“I never compare relationships. All of them have been unique. All of them have been filled with great memories, but this is the first time when I had a relationship where magkasundo ang both families. I never had naman a ‘yung ‘di magkasundo ‘yung pamilya, pero ito, parang they’ve known each other for so long. ‘Di lang kami ni Andrea. Our families get along so well. So, ‘yun talaga ‘yung hinahanap ko eh. That’s what I’ve been longing for, that’s what I’ve been looking for. And now, it’s there.”

He said he is ready to settle down.

“I’m at that age, definitely. I wanna start a family, I wanna start the next chapter of my life. And hopefully, you know, eto na ‘yun.”

Derek and Andrea recently launched their first couple YouTube channel.

“Weird talaga kasi kaming dalawa very private kami,” Andrea said about the feat. “Ewan ko, mahal lang talaga namin mga fans namin.”

Recently, Derek’s legal counsel revealed that the actor's marriage has been declared null and void.

In the comments section of one of Derek’s Instagram post, a fan commented that she wishes for Derek’s marriage to be annulled.

“I hope Derek will be annulled legally para mas lalong masaya,” a fan wrote, to which Derek replied with "I am dear."

Derek’s legal counsel, Joji Alonso, also commented on the thread, saying: “Derek's marriage has long been declared null and void.”

“His marriage has not been annulled. That is an incorrect term. HIs marriage has been declared null and void,” the lawyer added.

Derek replied with heart emojis.

Derek had a publicized legal battle with former partner Mary Christine Jolly, which he reportedly married in 2002. He was also slapped with a concubinage case last 2014, but reached a "compromise agreement" later that year.

Derek ushers in 2020 with the opening of his exhibit for Alabang Town Center’s Stylescape.

Open to the public from January 6 to 31, the exhibit that Derek curated and styled together with Zenas Pineda, showcases a decor with a “British Party” theme as nod to Ramsay’s English lineage. The vignette set up can be found in Alabang Town Center’s Corte De Las Palmas.

“The idea is ‘East meets West,’” Derek said, describing his half-English, half-Filipino cultural background.

“My inspiration is my family.”