From left: Derek and Andrea, Cristine and daughter at the recent launch of Ayala Malls' Stylescapes.
Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Derek Ramsay on bumping into ex-flame Cristine Reyes with girlfriend Andrea Torres
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — What will you do if you bump into your ex and his new girlfriend?

During the recent launch of Ayala Malls’ Stylescapes, actor Derek Ramsay was a guest, and so was his ex-girlfriend Cristine Reyes.

Derek was with his new girlfriend and “The Better Woman” co-star Andrea Torres. The event’s guests saw him introduced Andrea to Cristine and the three even had their photos taken together.

It could have been an awkward moment for many onlookers, but Derek said he did not feel that way.

“Remember the relationship with the good things that happened in it. I have much respect for her, she has much respect for me. So I didn’t feel awkward or anything like that,” he said in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“I think when I saw her, there was no hesitation. I greeted her, met her beautiful child. It’s nice, I’m actually very happy to see her because I haven’t seen her in a while.”

Derek and Cristine starred alongside Anne Curtis in the 2011 romantic drama “No Other Woman.”

In 2013, Derek and Cristine reportedly dated briefly.

“The relationship between Cristine and I, it’s funny, because we were best friends,” Derek recalled.

“We both came from a breakup and maybe decided that we became boyfriend-girlfriend. And we both realized na magkaibigan lang talaga kami. So, I wouldn’t really call it na it was a real relationship na boyfriend-girlfriend.”

Although his relationship with Cristine did not last, he assured that there were no ill feelings between them.

“And until this day, she is my good friend. So when I saw her here, I was excited for the two of them (Andrea and Cristine) to meet for the first time.”

Should one bump into one’s ex-lover, his advice is to be man enough to greet the person.

“You have to be mature about these things. Ako, I believe na even if things don’t work out, there’s still some good times. So why dwell on ‘it didn’t work out’?” he pointed out.

“I don’t have naman an ex na if I saw them in public I wouldn’t make them bati. First off, lalaki ako, it would be disrespectful.”

The actor also shared that he is excited to spend his first Christmas with Andrea and their families in the Philippines.

“Christmas is always my most favorite time of the year. I really look forward to this time of the year. Throughout the year, nagtratrabaho ka, pero ‘pag Pasko na, babawi ka sa sarili mo, magpapahinga ka. And I really look forward to sharing that with her kasi she’s very close to her family. I’m very close to my family. Now, our families are very close to one another, so magiging masaya ‘tong Pasko na ‘to.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas everyone????????????????????????????

A post shared by Derek Ramsay (@ramsayderek07) on

Philstar
