K-pop idols Jeon Jung-kook or “Jungkook” of boy group BTS and Chou Tzu-yu or “Tzuyu” of girl group Twice have respectively been named the most handsome and most beautiful faces of 2019 by TC Candler, which annually publishes lists of “The 100 Most Beautiful/Handsome Faces.”
bts.jungkook Instagram, TWICE Twitter
BTS' Jungkook, Twice's Tzuyu declared most handsome, beautiful faces of 2019
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2019 - 11:36am

Last year, Jungkook placed 2nd and was beat out only by "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

Last year, Jungkook placed 2nd and was beat out only by “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

Tzuyu also placed second in last year's list after French model Thylane Blondeau took the coveted first place.

Fellow female idol Blackpink’s Lalisa Manoban or “Lisa” trailed closely behind at Tzuyu with the third-highest spot.

Jungkook’s bandmate Kim Tae-hyung or “V” also earned the “Most Handsome” title in 2017. This year, he placed 4th on the list.

