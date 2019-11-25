MOVIES
MUSIC
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File
Thousands of teachers sign petition supporting teacher in Raffy Tulfo's show
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of teachers nationwide have recently signed an online petition in support for the teacher who was given the "suggestion" to quit her job. Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo made the teacher choose between facing criminal charges or giving up her profession after reportedly humiliating a student last week.

According to a Sunstar report, the online petition supporting a teacher of Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School in Manila has now reached at least 56,000 signatories.

It can be recalled that in an episode of "Raffy Tulfo in Action" last week, a grandmother complained of the 55-year-old teacher after the teacher allegedly blasted her grandson for failing to return his report card on time.

The teacher said that she only meant to discipline the child and there was no intention to traumatize him, but the grandmother and the parents thought otherwise. The teacher publicly apologized, but the students' guardians insisted to punish the teacher.

Techers’ Dignity Coalition chairman Benjo Basas asked the teachers across the country to support the teacher.

“What happened to her might also happen to all of us,” he said.

Another teacher questioned the Department of Education’s stand regarding the issue.

“Nasaan ang DepEd sa mga pangyayaring ito? Bakit tila walang statement na pagsuporta sa teacher? Teacher ang taga hubog ng ating kabataan ngunit bakit tila lagi itong napag iiwanan sa benepisyo, karapatan, pari ba naman sa hustisya?” the teacher asked.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on November 23, the DepEd said there is a proper forum to discuss and resolve issues between teachers and students.

“There is proper forum to discuss issues that will resolve and improve these said concerns,” the DepEd said in the statement.

“We need cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders to maintain trust, respect, and dignity of all learners, teachers, and administrators of schools,” the Education department added.

In his program "Wanted sa Radyo" on Monday, Tulfo has repeated his statement last Friday that he had a "lapse in judgement" in asking the teacher to resign because he got carried away by his emotions. He, however, said that the options he gave the teacher were only "suggestions" and assured the public that the teacher did not resign, got fired or sued in court.

RAFFY TULFO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home
8 hours ago
K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead at her home on Sunday, South Korean police confirmed.
Entertainment
fb tw
The truth about Billy’s weight loss
By Boy Abunda | 17 hours ago
His massive weight loss became an alarming concern to some while others had right away speculated that Billy Crawford is not...
Entertainment
fb tw
Let the (SEA) Games begin!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Time for the Philippines to shine, never mind the dark cloud being whipped up by people who can’t wait to dampen the...
Entertainment
fb tw
Raffy Tulfo criticized for making teacher quit job
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo is now on the hot seat as social media users cried foul when a teacher gave up her profession...
Entertainment
fb tw
Bullying debate after death of K-pop star Goo Hara
By Sunghee Hwang | 3 hours ago
Fans mourned and questions were asked Monday after K-pop star and revenge porn victim Goo Hara was found dead in a possible...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
49 minutes ago
Raffy Tulfo asks not to bash student, recalls abuses by teachers
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 49 minutes ago
Raffy Tulfo said that despite the criticisms he earned for telling a teacher to resign, he was teary eyed over the support...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
6 hours ago
Non-fan shares how she became new Imago vocalist
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock band Imago released a new music video titled "Partida" under Universal Records,...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Unmasking the Diamond Star
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Maricel Soriano, simply Maria to friends, is turning 55 on Feb. 25 next year. ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to turn...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Eilish, Lil Nas X & Lizzo lead the Grammy bets
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
This early, I am already sure that the 2020 Grammy Awards will go down in history as very young, very hip and not at all...
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Cooking with my Tita Nora
By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
There are exactly 30 days left until Christmas day, still enough time to shop and get gifts for your family, friends and loved...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with