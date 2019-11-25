Thousands of teachers sign petition supporting teacher in Raffy Tulfo's show

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of teachers nationwide have recently signed an online petition in support for the teacher who was given the "suggestion" to quit her job. Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo made the teacher choose between facing criminal charges or giving up her profession after reportedly humiliating a student last week.

According to a Sunstar report, the online petition supporting a teacher of Epifanio Delos Santos Elementary School in Manila has now reached at least 56,000 signatories.

It can be recalled that in an episode of "Raffy Tulfo in Action" last week, a grandmother complained of the 55-year-old teacher after the teacher allegedly blasted her grandson for failing to return his report card on time.

The teacher said that she only meant to discipline the child and there was no intention to traumatize him, but the grandmother and the parents thought otherwise. The teacher publicly apologized, but the students' guardians insisted to punish the teacher.

Techers’ Dignity Coalition chairman Benjo Basas asked the teachers across the country to support the teacher.

“What happened to her might also happen to all of us,” he said.

Another teacher questioned the Department of Education’s stand regarding the issue.

“Nasaan ang DepEd sa mga pangyayaring ito? Bakit tila walang statement na pagsuporta sa teacher? Teacher ang taga hubog ng ating kabataan ngunit bakit tila lagi itong napag iiwanan sa benepisyo, karapatan, pari ba naman sa hustisya?” the teacher asked.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on November 23, the DepEd said there is a proper forum to discuss and resolve issues between teachers and students.

“There is proper forum to discuss issues that will resolve and improve these said concerns,” the DepEd said in the statement.

“We need cooperation and coordination of all stakeholders to maintain trust, respect, and dignity of all learners, teachers, and administrators of schools,” the Education department added.

In his program "Wanted sa Radyo" on Monday, Tulfo has repeated his statement last Friday that he had a "lapse in judgement" in asking the teacher to resign because he got carried away by his emotions. He, however, said that the options he gave the teacher were only "suggestions" and assured the public that the teacher did not resign, got fired or sued in court.