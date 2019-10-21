Atong Ang explains involvement with Barretto women

MANILA, Philippines — Businesmam Atong Ang has clarified his involvement on the controversy involving him with some members of the Barretto family.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Ang sent a statement to Kapamilya reporter Henry Omaga-Diaz to break his silence on how he was associated to some of the Barretto females.

"Tungkol kay Nicole, mga four to 11 years ago ay nagkakasama kami nang mommy niya. Kung ano man ang relationship namin, walang kinalaman si Gretchen,” Atong said.

"Si Nicole, pinagaral ko 'yan, ang nagtrabaho sa akin 'yung nanay niya. Si Gretchen malapit siya sa asawa ko," he added.

Atong was pertaining to Nicole Barretto, niece of Gretchen Barretto, who earlier accused her aunt of stealing Atong from her.

Atong also clarified that Gretchen is only his business partner. He also reiterated that Gretchen’s partner, Tonyboy Cojuangco, is also his friend and business partner in some casinos.

"Si Gretchen kasosyo ko sa casino at saka sabong. Si Tonyboy Cojuangco, kasama ko rin sa casino. May junket ako sa mga casino, si Tony kasosyo ko sa Okada,” he bared.

"Kung nagkahiwalay kami nila Nicole walang kinalaman si Gretchen. Ang relasyon namin ni Nicole, parang taga asikaso ng mga flights ko and schedule ko noon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atong said his relationship with Claudine Barretto is only just professional as he only helps her with her problem in her relationship with the son of Mayor Martin Castro.

"Iyong relasyon kay Claudine, ako ang nag-ayos nang nagkaproblema sila ng anak ni Mayor Martin Castro --'yun lang ang naging relasyon namin,” he stressed.