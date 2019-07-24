NEW ON NETFLIX
Gretchen Barretto (left) Bea and Gerald at the 2017 Star Magic Ball
The STAR/File; Philstar.com/EC Toledo IV, file
Julia’s aunt Gretchen Barretto shows support for Bea Alonzo
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2019 - 3:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gretchen Barretto, aunt of actress Julia Barretto, has shown support for Bea Alonzo in the middle of the controversy surrounding Bea, Julia and Gerald Anderson. 

Gretchen commented on the Instagram post of Bea about cheating, showing support for her former co-actress in the ABS-CBN teleseye “Magkaribal.”

“I love you my dearest one,” Gretchen told Alonzo.

Gretchen is known to be estranged from Julia’s mother, Marjorie Barretto. 

It can be recalled that last March, Gretchen told DZMM that she would never patch things up with Marjorie.

"May kasabihan na 'never say never' pero allow me and indulge me. Gusto kong sabihin with regards to Marjorie: 'never’,” the actress said.

"I value my life, my mental health, my peace and my finances. I am not ready and I don't think I will ever be for Marjorie… She has become so toxic in my life. I would not stop loving her but I also love myself, I also love my family." 

Apart from Gretchen, celebrities such as Kris Aquino, Angelica Panganiban, Andrea Brillantes, Loisa Andalio and Camille Prats, among others, also poured support for Bea. 

Meanwhile, Bea told her fans that she is not on Twitter after a fake account wrote many tweets, claiming to be hers, on the social media site, after the hashtag #AskBea became a trending topic on Monday night. 

“FYI. I’m not on Twitter,” Bea wrote on her Instagram story. 

Since her “Enough” post, Bea remained silent on the true score between her and Gerald. Their names, alongside those of Julia and Joshua Garcia, were among the trending topics on different social media sites.

Philstar
