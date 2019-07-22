LIST: Celebrities arrested in Duterte's drug war since 2016

MANILA, Philippines — With President Rodrigo Duterte delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, his war on drugs remains a top priority of his government and could be a topic in today’s SONA.

Philstar.com lists down celebrities who were arrested for illegal drugs since Duterte’s drug war started in 2016.

The son of the late Rudy Fernandez and Alma Moreno was arrested on October 2016 by the Angeles City Police after marijuana was found inside his car.

Nonetheless, Pampanga Regional Trial Court Branch 58 dismissed the drug case against Mark, paving the way for his release.

Judge Ireneo Pangilinan Jr. said he dismissed the case for procedural breaches of the police, which handled the complaint. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Chief Aaron Aquino, who was the head of the PNP Police Regional Office 3 when the actor was arrested, said he was surprised by Mark’s acquittal.

Starlet Krista Miller, who rose to fame after being rumored as the alleged reason for the breakup of celebrity couple Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz, was arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Valenzuela City on September 2016.

Police confiscated one plastic sachet of suspected shabu or methamphetamine, the buy-bust cash, mobile phones, a belt bag with wallet and identification, and a motorcycle.

On May 25, 2018, Krista was released from prison after judge Snooky Maria Ana C. Bareno-Sagayo of Branch 283 of the Valenzuela Regional Trial Court acquitted her from the charge of violating RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Former sexy actress Sabrina M was arrested by Quezon City police during a drug buy-bust operation at her home in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on September 2016.

Authorities reportedly seized shabu or methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, and money at the scene. After two years in prison, the former sexy actress, who starred in many sexy films in the ‘90s, was released.

Radio disk jockey Karen Bordador and boyfriend Emilio Lim were arrested after a buy-bust operation in Pasig City.

Reports said that approximately P3 million worth of ecstasy, marijuana, and marijuana oil were found in their condo unit in Pasig City on August 2016. Also reportedly found at the unit were drug paraphernalia, money, and a money counting machine.

Karen claimed that she was just visiting her boyfriend in his condominium unit when the authorities conducted the operation. The police, however, confirmed that drugs were seized directly from the model and radio DJ.

Former child star CJ Ramos was arrested by Caloocan City Police in a drug buy-bust operation on July 2018.

According to police reports, the actor was caught in Tandang Sora, Quezon City along with an alleged pusher Louvella Gilen, who was the original target of the operation. A sachet of suspected shabu worth P500 was confiscated from Ramos. CJ admitted that he was using drugs for 10 years.

A week after his arrest, CJ was released from prison after paying the bail. Half brother Sherwin Ordonez said the court granted their motion to reduce bail, which had originally been set at P200,000.

CJ made a comeback in showbiz after Kapamilya actor Coco Martin tapped him for being part of the longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano.”

Zaito

Fliptop rapper Zaito, who is also a part of the longest-running series “Ang Probinsyano,” was arrested for illegal drugs on April 2018.

According to reports, Cavite Police searched the house of Zaito in Kawit, Cavite and found three sachets of suspected shabu.

Zaito, who was a voice talent behind the “Oplan Tokhang” campaign jingle of the police, was arrested for violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Zaito denied that the drugs found in his house were his possessions, saying: "'Di sa'kin 'yon, naiwan ng tropa 'yon eh. 'Di ko alam kung sinong tropa may galit sa'kin at ginawa 'yon."

Another “Ang Probinsyano” actor, Julio Diaz was arrested with possession of 12 grams of shabu during a drug buy-bust operation at Barangay Langka in Meycauayan City on April 2018.

According to Bulacan police director Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, Julio and his driver, Ronald Gomez, were arrested after they allegedly sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer.

Reports said that during that time, he just completed a clinical rehabilitation for substance abuse. His rehabilitation was reportedly sponsored by fellow actor Daniel Fernando.

Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was the latest celebrity who was arrested because of illegal drugs as she was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite recently.

According to ABS-CBN News, Angela, whose real name is Angela Garcia Bobis, was arrested with live-in partner Vladimir Bersana and four others, including Jovencio Isler, Christian Lawrence Macanlalay and Loro Lopez.

Police reports said that Bersana was first arrested then he told the police that his live-in partner was selling drugs in their home. Police collected P68,000 worth of shabu that reportedly weighed 10.08 grams.

