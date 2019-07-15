NEW ON NETFLIX
Former teen star Angela Zamora
Facebook/Angela Garcia Bobis
Former actress nabbed for drugs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 2:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite last week. 

According to ABS-CBN News, Angela, whose real name is Angela Garcia Bobis, was arrested with live-in partner Vladimir Bersana and four others, including Jovencio Isler, Christian Lawrence Macanlalay and Loro Lopez.

Police reports said that Bersana was first arrested then he told the police that his live-in partner was selling drugs in their home. 

Police collected P68,000 worth of shabu that reportedly weighed 10.08 grams. 

The suspects are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and are now detailed in Bacoor City Detention Center. 

Angela was part of Star Circle Batch 5 of the Kapamilya network last 1997.

Celebrities who were a part of the batch included Baron Geisler, Shaina Magdayao, Bernard Palanca, Marc Solis, Thou Reyes, and John Lloyd Cruz.

DRUG BUY-BUST-OPERATION STAR MAGIC KIDS
