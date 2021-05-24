







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Artificial Intelligence and automation seen to advance vaccine rollout in the Philippines
The Cisco Meraki Vaccine Distribution Solution leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to equip healthcare providers with tools to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
Composite photo by Jap Tobias

                     

                        

                           
Artificial Intelligence and automation seen to advance vaccine rollout in the Philippines

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - May 24, 2021 - 9:27am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Bringing vaccines to all parts of the world is crucial in ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will begin by securing enough doses for everyone.



But even if enough vaccines are procured, other problems arise such as storage and distribution.



We all saw how personal protective equipment (PPE) was in short supply last year at the onset of the pandemic and we are now seeing vaccines facing similar logistical bottlenecks such as production backlogs and shipping constraints today.



However, delays in vaccine distribution are much harder to deal with because of one major complication: the cold chain.



Most vaccines are temperature sensitive and they require transportation in extremely chilled environments—from warehouses, vehicles to boxes and storage areas—to ensure that they don't perish before they're administered.



Adding to this complication are storage requirements. Vaccines are very high-maintenance and need storage in very controlled infrastructures with tight security. This prevents issues such as mismanaging refrigerators and power interruptions, which could cause wastage.







Most vaccines are temperature sensitive and they require transportation in extremely chilled environments which complicates the transportation and storage of the highly-important shots.

AFP/Jean-Francois Monier









As of March 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that there have been 182,874 vaccine doses in America that have already been wasted. Here in the Philippines, health authorities in Bicol had concerns that around 7,500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses might have been wasted after encountering temperature issues.



Fortunately, it turned out to be a case of a faulty thermometer and the shots remain usable. Nonetheless, it highlighted the importance of every aspect of the supply chain and how it plays a critical role in the rollout of vaccines.



Several factors can cause vaccine wastage and among those that are commonly reported are exposure to heat, breakage, missing inventory, and theft.



No drop wasted



The complexity in vaccine distribution calls for a safe, secure and efficient rollout plan, focused on avoiding mishandling and vaccine wastage. Modern-day technologies can pose solutions that may help protect vaccines and make sure that they remain safe and effective until administered.



"Vaccine distribution and handling can be a complex process, but with the right technology, the work can be simplified," Cisco Philippines Managing Director Karie Ilagan says.



"Through automation and Artificial Intelligence, Cisco's cloud-based technology can ensure vaccines remain safe and secure when stored or during transportation," Ilagan adds.



Safe vaccines for all 







The key component to successful administration of vaccine doses involves seamless delivery and storage of the vaccine to distribution centers. The Cisco Meraki Vaccine Distribution Solution is a suite of smart technology that will aid in this.

AFP/Yaksin Akgul









Harnessing technology and using its expertise, Cisco has launched a suite of smart technology solutions with CISCO Meraki Vaccine Distribution Solution, hoping to address these top concerns in storage and delivery.



With cloud-managed IT solutions, Meraki offers total control of any incident, from alert to fix. This is through the use of temperature and humidity sensors, door open/close sensors, smart cameras, wireless access points and networking, which can all lead to seamless delivery to distribution centers and better storage management.



Accessible anywhere, smart sensors, cameras, and their analytics and insights are centrally managed in the cloud via the Meraki dashboard, and can help ensure safe and secure storage, distribution, and administration of vaccines.



To keep the vaccines’ physical integrity, Meraki also employs 24/7 monitoring using smart cameras and real-time alerting system. This notifies personnel when it detects motions in sensitive areas such as storage room doors or freezer doors.



To maintain quality control in storage, intrusion sensors can also ensure that freezer doors remain closed and vaccines are kept safe in environments that satisfy their required temperature level.                     



Apart from physical integrity, the Meraki solution also seeks to set up mobile and remote vaccine distribution sites through mobile-enabled ready-to-go solutions. It can also ensure the management of traffic flow and safety with real-time face-mask detection and video surveillance.



Technology as a force of good







As of May 12, 2021, 6.4 million of the 7.76 million doses that the Philippines has received had already been distributed and over 514,000 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The STAR/Michael Varcas









In the Philippine setting, the Cisco Meraki Vaccine Distribution Solution is also seen to help in the vaccine rollout, most especially in keeping the vaccines secure to make sure that no drop is wasted.



Currently, the Meraki solution is Cisco's most urgent program under the Ugnayan 2030, a 10-year program to accelerate the country's digitization by leveraging collaboration among public and private institutions.



READ MORE: 

Ugnayan 2030: Cisco inaugurates 10-year program to accelerate country’s digitization



"The only way to tackle complex issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic is for the public and private sectors to partner closely. We all need to be pulling in the same direction to drive an inclusive recovery," Ilagan says.



"We've made the Cisco Meraki Vaccine Distribution Solution available to all sectors because we want to fulfill our role in providing the technology and expertise necessary to ensure the safety of the Filipino community," she ends.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
                                                      CISCO
                                                      COVID VACCINE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Microsoft said it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser it created more than 25 years and which is now largely abandoned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart expands Unli 5G availability to all 5G-covered sites nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Smart expands Unli 5G availability to all 5G-covered sites nationwide


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues its big push for 5G connectivity in the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ugnayan 2030: Cisco inaugurates 10-year program to accelerate country&rsquo;s digitization
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
19 days ago

                              
                              
Ugnayan 2030: Cisco inaugurates 10-year program to accelerate country’s digitization


                              

                                                                  By Jap Tobias |
                                 19 days ago                              


                                                            
Cisco launches Ugnayan 2030 in the Philippines to build the foundation of digital resilience with every administration, despite...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New app PasaJob redefines job hunting in Philippines through referral system
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
31 days ago

                              
                              
New app PasaJob redefines job hunting in Philippines through referral system


                              

                                 31 days ago                              


                                                            
PasaJob uses a system of long-chain referrals to reward individuals who are able to successfully connect employers to qualified...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Apple powers up iPads after pandemic-fueled surge
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
33 days ago

                              
                              
Apple powers up iPads after pandemic-fueled surge


                              

                                 33 days ago                              


                                                            
The new Pro tablets have improved displays, better connections to external accessories and cellular models will include 5G...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Instagram working on child-friendly version of app
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
64 days ago

                              
                              
Instagram working on child-friendly version of app


                              

                                 64 days ago                              


                                                            
Instagram says it is exploring the launch of a version of the image-centric social network for children under 13, with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with