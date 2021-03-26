DOH: AstraZeneca doses recalled from Bicol remain potent, usable

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses sent back from Bicol region remain in usable condition, the Department of Health said Friday.

Health authorities in Bicol region returned 7,500 doses of AstraZeneca to Metro Manila after encountering temperature issues.

Citing the initial report of the World Health Organization and the WHO, the DOH said one of the storage boxes containing the vaccines logged a temperature of more than 400 °C. The AstraZeneca jab must be kept at 2 to 8°C, which is the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the country.

“However, upon detailed review of the available evidence, WHO and UNICEF found that only the thermometer was faulty, and all other equipment and devices used to store and transport the said vaccines were all functional, thereby ensuring that all vaccine doses remain unusable,” the DOH said.

In a briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the WHO and UNICEF deemed the shots “still potent and can be used.”

Vergeire said the two agencies formed a composite team to conduct further inspection of the incident. There is also a need to ensure suppliers will use temperature loggers that have been pre-qualified by the WHO.

“Following this, the DOH and NTF will double down on ensuring and maintaining the functionality of all devices and equipment used in COVID-19 vaccine logistics and storage management,” she said.

Current vaccination efforts are focused on health workers, with more than 500,000 so far receiving first doses since the program began on March 1. The government is aiming to inoculate 1.8 million health workers across the country.