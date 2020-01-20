Mobility is high-tech, fuel-efficient and fun, too

SsangYong is the newest Korean SUV on the market. No, it is not the latest eat-all-you can place. But, to be honest, that’s what popped into my head when I first heard about the brand.

I was recently able to get into the cockpit of the SsangYong Tivoli Diesel Premium and I must admit I was pleasantly surprised with the high-tech features and fuel-efficiency engine that this Tivoli brings to the Philippine SUV market.

Let me site the ways.

ONE. The new 1.6 diesel-powered model of the Tivoli Diesel Premium, SsangYong is the only subcompact SUV in the market that runs on diesel. The 2020 edition of the vehicle now has two new variants that run the Korean manufacturer’s updated e-XDi160 Diesel engine, which delivers more power and greater durability than before.

“The Tivoli’s new engine is a major upgrade from previous models in more than just the power it generates,” says SsangYong Berjaya Motor Philippines president Japheth Castillo. “It’s also got cleaner emissions and excellent fuel economy.”

TWO. SsangYong believes the Tivoli’s diesel engine will help first-time SUV owners open their minds to the advantages of a more energy-efficient lifestyle. Diesel, after all, creates more torque and is more cost-effective. Mated to this diesel engine is a 6-Speed Automatic transmission, which gives the Tivoli even better fuel economy during high-speed drives.

As I drove the Tivoli down EDSA I was having so, much fun because the diesel engine was very powerful and in spite of the stop-go-and-then-stop-again conditions of the traffic at the time the diesel consumption was kept to a minimum.

THREE. With the new engine comes a bold new look for the Tivoli. The entire front of the vehicle has been redesigned to match its powerful new diesel mill, with lines that slope towards the center to create a more dynamic sense of movement. A larger air intake at the bottom of the front bumper improves the engine’s heat efficiency, making the Tivoli’s facelift both a functional and aesthetic one. Redesigned headlights guarantee improved visibility in various conditions, allowing drivers to safely enjoy the power that the SUV offers.

Yes, it’s got the look, too.

FOUR. As I sat in the stopped traffic I got my hands on the Bluetooth pairing. It was seamless and hands-free voice calls were clear. Sound quality from the speakers was good. And, since the MMDA enforcers are kind of strict with people using cell phones while driving — this was a big help.

FIVE. The Tivoli Premium Sport comes with other tech features. The climate control functions well, it has auto-dimming rear-view mirrors, and automatic halogen headlights work. It also has rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding side mirrors, one-touch lane change, and auto-lock function.

For any driver, the auto-lock function is always a plus. And the one on the Tivoli I drove activates when I was about five or six feet away from the car, which made me feel safe because it leaves little room for thieves to break in.

So, just like an eat-all-you-can Korean resto, that have become so popular these days — SsangYong is an option that one should not miss out on — there are so many things to like about it.