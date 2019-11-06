Big data in big businesses: 5 things to consider when migrating to new OS

MANILA, Philippines — Big businesses in industries such as banking, healthcare, hospitality and telecommunications, among others, are expected to deliver seamless and secure services that cater to customers’ diverse needs.

From the get go, people take charge of face-to-face transactions and interactions. But at the backend—beyond what our eyes can see—various operations are being run by information technology.

IT departments handle big data servers while ensuring both operational efficiency for the company and data privacy for customers.

In the Philippines, a highly advanced, open source software solution in the form of Linux operating system has been made available, urging a major shift in OS.

Before migration, there are five things that heads and experts in IT departments must consider:

1. Technology innovation

As of the present, majority of enterprises, not just in the Philippines but also globally, still rely on the UNIX system, a multi-tasking, multi-user OS that dates back to the 1970s.

However, as IT organizations are increasingly integrating cloud and mobile environments while managing in-house infrastructure and applications, UNIX’s viability and flexibility as a platform continue to decline.

For example, 82% of applications in Amazon Web Services (AWS) are already running on Linux, according to InfoWorld.1 Inside public cloud infrastructures, applications are also being built to run natively on Linux systems.

As Linux is seen to power current technology innovation, a shift toward it has been observed. 2

2. Trusted provider

A leading provider of open source software solutions globally,Red Hat® believes it’s time that Philippine businesses make the switch and upgrade to Linux.

In fact, over 90% of Fortune 500 companies already rely on Red Hat products and services.3

Opening office in Manila in 2018, the company offers the Red Hat Enterprise Linux that provides the foundational layer and operational consistency for traditional and cloud-native applications across hybrid deployments.

3. Cost efficiency

Because of Linux’s top-rated performance, it has been studied to lower costs for businesses. These savings are derived in large part from the higher performance of the OS.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux runs with less administrator oversight, providing the ability to manage 64% more servers compared with UNIX. This ease of administration reduces operational costs and boosts staff efficiency.

By migrating to Red Hat, a bank in Czech Republic, has tripled system performance speed and maintained stability—while cutting total cost of ownership by 50%. A hotel chain based in Switzerland, on the other hand, improved data accuracy for travelers and agencies, and ultimately, cost efficiency.

4. Security and stability

Red Hat also promises security and stability in its Enterprise Linux by developing it with security-conscious partners from financial institutions to defense contractors.

It features safeguards that maintain 99.999% uptime,combat intrusions and reliably run mission-critical applications. It is also hardened, certified, and backed by the industry-leading Red Hat Product Security, Support and Engineering teams and the global open source community.

All this considered, Red Hat Enterprise Linux provides auditing technologies and rock-solid predictability in applications, processes and services.

5. Control through automation

The average organization spends 70% of its IT budget and untold amounts of staff time maintaining existing applications.

Because Red Hat Enterprise Linux features fine-grained management controls, as well as scaled out automation across datacenter, IT departments can better manage their day-to-day operations. Staff will spend less time reacting and more time delivering business value and cost efficiencies.

To sum it up, IT teams can deliver innovative products and solutions and keep their companies competitive while being able to control costs with Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

