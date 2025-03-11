Sustainability programs for people and planet: Hereâ€™s how Unilever homecare brands do it

Sustainability programs for people and planet: Here’s how Unilever homecare brands do it

The launch of Breeze and Knowledge Channel Foundation’s Ecoplay marks Year 4 of the partnership towards making cleanliness and sustainability more fun for young learners.

MANILA, Philippines — Do multinational companies engage in sustainability programs solely due to business requirements? Do these activities have any real association with or effect on sustainable development (SD)? Can they effectively reduce the impact of global warming and climate change?

They can, according to two studies published in the Corporate Social Responsibility and Environmental Management journal late last year.

The study, Navigating industrial performance: Impact of corporate social responsibility on sustainable development with moderation of reverse supply chain management established the beneficial relationships between CSR and SD. It highlighted how various CSR dimensions contribute to sustainable development.

Meanwhile, the study Corporate social responsibility and climate change mitigation: Discovering the interaction role of green audit and sustainability committee revealed that “sustainability committees significantly strengthen the nexus between corporate social responsibility investments and effective climate change mitigation strategies, while green audits enhance firm capabilities to navigate climate policy uncertainties.” It examined 451 US-based firms over the period 2012 to 2023.

Across industries, companies are integrating sustainability into their core operations, hoping that responsible business practices can drive positive environmental and social impact—all while strengthening brand loyalty.

Globally, Unilever aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its entire value chain by 2039, reinforcing its dedication to carbon reduction and leadership in sustainable business.

The company’s homecare brands are a testament to its global efforts, and in the Philippines, sustainability remains to be deeply embedded into their core strategies and operations.

In particular, Domex, Breeze and Surf are raising the bar by creating programs that resonate with both their brand purpose and consumer needs. But what makes their approach effective?

Dubbed as the ‘Home of Blooming Waispreneurs,’ Surf continues its program of empowering women entrepreneurs.

The evolution of Unilever’s sustainability commitment

Rondell Torres, Unilever’s Philippines and Greater Asia Sustainability lead, traces the company’s sustainability journey through three distinct eras.

“The first era focused on raising awareness in 2010. The second set long-term ambitions in 2020. The third is about accelerating impact, leading up to 2025,” he explains in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

With almost two decades of sustainability-driven business operations, Unilever has refined its focus to four key areas: climate, nature, plastics and livelihoods.

This recalibration ensures that every initiative is purposeful, measurable and aligned with both brand values and pressing global issues.

Selecting the right sustainability programs

When asked about the criteria for selecting sustainability programs, Torres keeps it simple:

“What will this achieve? How does this align with our priorities?”

By prioritizing clear metrics, aligned approaches and strong partnerships, Unilever ensures that each initiative is not just an act of goodwill but a meaningful, results-driven program that drives real change.

Case study: Domex World Toilet Day

Domex is helping young students become germ-busters through education and proper hygiene.

One of Unilever Homecare’s standout initiatives is Domex’s World Toilet Day (WTD), an advocacy dedicated to promoting hygiene and sanitation. In 2024, the initiative reached the following KPIs:

Engaged 600 pupils in one day —the highest participation yet.



—the highest participation yet. Forged partnerships with key stakeholders such as the Department of Education, Knowledge Channel Foundation, press, media and mega influencers Kryz Uy and Slater Young.



such as the Department of Education, Knowledge Channel Foundation, press, media and mega influencers Kryz Uy and Slater Young. Developed educational materials including a hygiene and sanitation video distributed to 39 partner schools.

Nicole Villavencio, Home and Hygiene brand manager, emphasizes that long-term impact is a key goal:

“We developed learning resource materials with Knowledge Channel Foundation so science and health teachers can continue the hygiene education in their classes. We also deployed posters in school bathrooms to serve as daily reminders.”

Overcoming challenges

Executing large-scale advocacy programs is not without challenges. According to Villavencio, stakeholder management is the most complex aspect.

“It takes a village to raise a child. Similarly, we have to work closely with many internal and external stakeholders to ensure success,” she shares.

For these challenges, the team implemented three best practices:

Insight-led strategy development – Thorough research and on-site immersions helped the team understand gaps in hygiene education and determine the most effective way to drive behavioral change.



– Thorough research and on-site immersions helped the team understand gaps in hygiene education and determine the most effective way to drive behavioral change. Strong collaboration – Weekly project meetings ensured alignment, risk mitigation and seamless execution.



– Weekly project meetings ensured alignment, risk mitigation and seamless execution. Clear execution plan – Well-defined roles, milestones and contingency plans enabled smooth implementation despite challenges.

Merging purpose with product superiority

Consumers expect brands to stand for something, maintaining product effectiveness while championing social causes. Unilever achieves this delicate balance by integrating sustainability directly into product innovation.

People-first approach – Domex ensures germ-free Filipino homes with its 99.9% germ-kill formula and solutions tailored to specific household needs, such as limescale-prone toilets in Visayas and Mindanao.



– Domex ensures germ-free Filipino homes with its 99.9% germ-kill formula and solutions tailored to specific household needs, such as limescale-prone toilets in Visayas and Mindanao. Planet-conscious packaging – Domex packaging is 100% recyclable, which reinforces Unilever’s commitment to reducing plastic waste. It also engages with the younger generations in its annual World Toilet Day program.

As Unilever enters this new era of sustainability, Torres affirms that their focus is clear: “More focused resource allocation, more urgent actions, and more systemic advocacy efforts.”

With a streamlined approach and a commitment to high-impact and measured initiatives, Unilever Homecare brands are leading the way towards sustainable business that benefits communities and our planet.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Unilever. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.