#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Women against waste
Gloria Bandojo in Payatas, Quezon City is one of Republic Cement’s partners in its sustainable waste management program that seeks to collect plastic waste and recover usable components and energy from them for use in cement manufacturing.
Photo Release

Women against waste

(Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A thirty-year veteran of various landfills and wastes consolidators, Gloria Bandojo stands proud amid her unconventional workplace in Payatas, Quezon City—a dumpsite that she herself says is “dirty and smelly,” with no hint of disdain. After all, it is this dumpsite that has enabled her to send her eight children to school.

Marangal na hanapbuhay ang pagbabasura namin [Being a garbage collector is an honorable profession],” states Bandojo. “Hindi ko maatim na humingi, umasa o magnakaw sa iba.  Tsaka kundi dahil sa amin, baka ga-bundok na ang basura ng Metro Manila. [I do not want to simply beg, rely on others or steal just to survive. Besides, without us, garbage in Metro Manila would be a mountain full.]”

In San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Marianita Maraat is in a similar situation. A solo parent of five children ages eight to 16 years old, Maraat could only look back on how miserable their lives were.

Dati, araw-araw akong nag-iisip kung paano ko maitatawid ang maghapon ng mga anak ko. [I used to worry how I would get my children and I through the day.]” she said.

Having learned upcycling skills from the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), she collects plastic packaging to make into wallets and bags.

Now, she can earn as much as P17,000 every month especially during the Christmas season. “Ngayon, napag-aaral ko na ang mga anak ko sa private school [Now, I am able to send my children to study in private schools],” she shared.

She also supports other wastes pickers by providing a kilo of rice in exchange for a kilo of clean, dry plastic wrappers, which she uses for her trade.

Bandojo and Maraat are just two of the hundreds of ordinary Filipinos—usually female breadwinners—who play a valuable role in the sustainable waste management program of Republic Cement’s resource recovery arm ecoloop.

By partnering with local government units (LGU), waste consolidators, as well as manufacturing companies that utilize plastic packaging, Republic Cement seeks to close the loop and prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills and oceans.

ecoloop hauls and converts most of these wastes through a revolutionary cement manufacturing process called co-processing. It involves the recovery of residual minerals and energy from the wastes, which are then utilized in the processing of cement itself.

“Making a difference in the environment is what makes me wake up in the morning with energy to start my day,” shared Angela Edralin, director of ecoloop.

“There are challenges along the way but being a woman has allowed me to make a unique contribution to this field that will hopefully pave the way for other women to do the same or even better,” she added.

San Jose del Monte CENRO engineer Thelma Bautista similarly beams with pride on how seemingly useless waste can provide valuable livelihood opportunities for others.

“Ms. Maraat is a living testament that garbage can help better one’s life,” she says of her protégé. “Napakasipag niya kaya masarap tulungan. [“It’s gratifying to help her because she’s very industrious.]” she said.

ENVIRONMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
8 days ago
Touchdown! SpaceX successfully lands Starship rocket
By Issam Ahmed | 8 days ago
SpaceX managed to land its prototype Starship rocket at its Texas base without blowing it up on Wednesday, the first time...
Science and Environment
fbfb
NASA aims for historic helicopter flight on Mars
25 days ago
NASA aims for historic helicopter flight on Mars
25 days ago
NASA is hoping to make history early Monday when the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter attempts the first powered, controlled flight...
Science and Environment
fbfb
EDC: In pursuit of powering a regenerative, decarbonized future
31 days ago
EDC: In pursuit of powering a regenerative, decarbonized future
31 days ago
Coupled with its relentless pursuit toward a decarbonized environment, EDC sees these approaches as part of an effective framework...
Science and Environment
fbfb
Memory game teaches kids, adults about Philippine native trees
41 days ago
Memory game teaches kids, adults about Philippine native trees
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 41 days ago
ForesTree: A Memory Match-Up Game lets teaches players about Philippine native trees such as Almaciga, Bignay, Ilang-Ilang,...
Science and Environment
fbfb
Sharp increase in destruction of virgin forest in 2020
43 days ago
Sharp increase in destruction of virgin forest in 2020
By Kelly Macnamara | 43 days ago
Across the tropics, the study registered the destruction in 2020 of 4.2 million hectares (10.4 million acres) of primary forest—12% higher...
Science and Environment
fbfb
Pandemic crippling nature conservation efforts
63 days ago
Pandemic crippling nature conservation efforts
By Nina Larson | 63 days ago
The pandemic and its economic fall-out have put rangers out of work, forced cuts to anti-poaching patrols, and sparked a range...
Science and Environment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with