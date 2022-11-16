^

Delkor Batteries: Powering progress

November 16, 2022 | 10:31am
AP Blue Whale Corporation Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ronald Ang
MANILA, Philippines — AP Blue Whale Corporation Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ronald Ang has been always on top of his game in bringing quality automotive brands in the Philippine market. One of his latest endeavors is to bring Delkor Batteries to the Philippine roads. 

Technologically advanced battery brand Delkor Batteries is manufactured by Clarios, a globally recognized brand in creating smart solutions for efficient consumer riding and driving experience. Clarios has a long and strong history in automotive battery manufacturing—operating for over a century now—and is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions.

Competitive edge

Delkor Batteries is your automobile’s now and the future. Ang says it uses the innovative PowerFrame Grid Technology “enabling energy to flow quickly, reducing the battery’s grid’s risk for premature failure.” It’s a better choice against LEAD batteries that use old and conventional technologies, which are more prone to corrosion and gassing.

Faster recharging is also a key feature PowerFrame technology delivers. Add to all these is the fact that Clarios-manufactured batteries like Delkor Batteries are maintenance-free.

Leading in Korean standards

Delkor Batteries is manufactured in Korea, which is known for its adherence to premier quality, impeccable performance and sustainability—and developed in partnership with one of the largest automotive companies in the US.

It has been listed numerous times on the Korean Standard Quality Excellence Index (KS-QEI), while its mother company Clarios ranked number one in quality in the Korean Standards Association (KSA).

Bridging the market gap

Recent data shows that the Philippines has over 2.5 million vehicles registered in the Land Transportation Office for the passenger car, sport utility and van category, and the battery annual demand for said category is estimated at 915,806.These numbers indicate that automotive batteries like Delkor Batteries are a clear and real product necessity to service a huge chunk of the Philippine population that demand performance and longevity of service.

Passenger cars are the largest in contributing to the automotive battery industry market share and it’s only at 3.8% year-on-year change. More gaps can be filled in the coming years especially in other automotive categories.

Automotive batteries that adapt to your demanding needs

Delkor Batteries follows the technological advancement in vehicle manufacturing. As people’s vehicle dependence grow for power, Delkor Batteries can handle it, such as in the case of being able to support multiple engine starts in a single journey.

The start-stop technology is a feature most modern vehicles carry nowadays and Delkor Batteries is your handy partner for it.

 

For more information, please contact: Iatiana (Aya) +63956 791 4074.

