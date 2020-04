Toyota engages in medical face shield production

AICHI, Japan — Toyota Motor Corp. (Toyota) and Toyota Group companies engage in full-scale production of medical face shields in Japan, expanding its production capacity from 500 to 600 units per week. It has began production of 40,000 units per month, or approximately 2,000 units per day, last April 27.

Toyota plans to further expand in-house production to approximately 70,000 pieces per month or approximately 3,600 pieces per day.

Toyota Group companies now producing medical face shields include Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., which provided 3,000 units it produced to Miyagi Prefecture on April 20, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu)1, and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino), which have all started trial production, with Daihatsu and Hino now providing medical face shields to medical facilities in their immediate areas.

Additionally, Toyota Industries Corp. plans to produce 10,000 units per month, or approximately 500 units per day, beginning April 29. Toyota Auto Body Co. Ltd. is considering to start production of medical face shields from mid-May.

The Toyota Group has positioned this initiative for supporting the around-the-clock efforts of the frontlines of the medical sector, which are working hard to diagnose and treat patients for COVID-19, as part of Toyota's Kokoro Hakobu Project2.

Going forward, the Toyota Group intends to prioritize the provision of the medical face shields it produces to medical facilities and local governments in the localities of the various companies of the group.

Based on the policy to be "mindful of the feelings of those in the midst of this pandemic, reach conclusions more swiftly, make prompt decisions, and take immediate action faster than ever focusing on safety and security as the highest priorities," Toyota and Toyota Group companies will do what they can to help efforts on the frontlines of treatment and in limiting the further spread of COVID-19, which has become society's biggest priority.

1 Including companies of the Daihatsu Group

2 The Kokoro Hakobu Project (with "Kokoro Hakobu" meaning "to carry or deliver one's heart" in Japanese) has been the collective name of nationwide initiatives by Toyota, Toyota sales outlets in Japan, and their employees to provide continuous and long-term support to disaster-affected areas in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake. The name has the connotation of "carrying you in our hearts." Based on Toyota's desire to contribute in some way to people who have contracted and are suffering from COVID-19, as well as to the medical professionals, Japan's central government, and local governments in Japan fighting the disease night and day, Toyota has decided to apply "The Kokoro Hakobu Project" as its overall moniker for related support activities conducted by companies of the Toyota Group working together.