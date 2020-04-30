MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The Toyota Group has positioned this initiative for supporting the around-the-clock efforts of the frontlines of the medical sector, which are working hard to diagnose and treat patients for COVID-19. It targets to expand monthly medical face shield production capacity to 40,000 units.
Photo Release
Toyota engages in medical face shield production
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 9:00am

AICHI, Japan — Toyota Motor Corp. (Toyota) and Toyota Group companies engage in full-scale production of medical face shields in Japan, expanding its production capacity from 500 to 600 units per week. It has began production of 40,000 units per month, or approximately 2,000 units per day, last April 27.

Toyota plans to further expand in-house production to approximately 70,000 pieces per month or approximately 3,600 pieces per day.

Toyota Group companies now producing medical face shields include Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., which provided 3,000 units it produced to Miyagi Prefecture on April 20, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu)1, and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino), which have all started trial production, with Daihatsu and Hino now providing medical face shields to medical facilities in their immediate areas.

Additionally, Toyota Industries Corp. plans to produce 10,000 units per month, or approximately 500 units per day, beginning April 29. Toyota Auto Body Co. Ltd. is considering to start production of medical face shields from mid-May.

The Toyota Group has positioned this initiative for supporting the around-the-clock efforts of the frontlines of the medical sector, which are working hard to diagnose and treat patients for COVID-19, as part of Toyota's Kokoro Hakobu Project2.

Going forward, the Toyota Group intends to prioritize the provision of the medical face shields it produces to medical facilities and local governments in the localities of the various companies of the group.

Based on the policy to be "mindful of the feelings of those in the midst of this pandemic, reach conclusions more swiftly, make prompt decisions, and take immediate action faster than ever focusing on safety and security as the highest priorities," Toyota and Toyota Group companies will do what they can to help efforts on the frontlines of treatment and in limiting the further spread of COVID-19, which has become society's biggest priority.

 

For more information, please visit the website at https://global.toyota/en.

 

1 Including companies of the Daihatsu Group

2 The Kokoro Hakobu Project (with "Kokoro Hakobu" meaning "to carry or deliver one's heart" in Japanese) has been the collective name of nationwide initiatives by Toyota, Toyota sales outlets in Japan, and their employees to provide continuous and long-term support to disaster-affected areas in the wake of the Great East Japan Earthquake. The name has the connotation of "carrying you in our hearts." Based on Toyota's desire to contribute in some way to people who have contracted and are suffering from COVID-19, as well as to the medical professionals, Japan's central government, and local governments in Japan fighting the disease night and day, Toyota has decided to apply "The Kokoro Hakobu Project" as its overall moniker for related support activities conducted by companies of the Toyota Group working together.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TOYOTA GROUP TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
19 days ago
MVP Group donates road fleet for military's COVID-19 response efforts
19 days ago
The military was the latest beneficiary of a slew of vehicle donations from tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan whose group of companies...
Motoring
fbfb
Sponsored
79 days ago
Autokid recognized by Dongfeng Dealers Summit for world-class service
79 days ago
Last December 2019, Autokid, a leading truck solutions company in the Philippines, was named Top Overseas Dealer at the Dongfeng...
Motoring
fbfb
85 days ago
Toyota Motor Philippines leads industry's recovery in 2019
85 days ago
Toyota finished strong in 2019 with a 2.4% growth rate, and plans to continue the momentum in 2020.
Motoring
fbfb
91 days ago
Key features that make the Nissan Navara a smart pick
91 days ago
A new year means a chance to show-off new innovations, new releases of new and improved technologies.
Motoring
fbfb
99 days ago
What Filipinos need to know about electric vehicles
99 days ago
Here's what Filipinos need to know to be electric-vehicle ready this 2020.
Motoring
fbfb
107 days ago
How to protect your vehicles amid volcanic ashfall
By Rosette Adel | 107 days ago
Several vehicles were covered with volcanic ash Sunday spewed by Taal Volcano.
Motoring
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with