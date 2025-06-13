Bringing bold, results-driven communications to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning communications consultancy Mutant has officially opened its doors in the Philippines, expanding its regional footprint and sharpening its presence across Southeast Asia. The move marks a key milestone in the agency’s growth strategy, as it brings its brand of strategic, creative and results-led communications to one of the region’s most exciting markets.

The Philippine operations will be led by experienced communications professionals Dev Atinaja and Luckie Masbad, who will drive local strategy, client success and business development in-market.

With established offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, Mutant’s entry into the Philippines cements its standing as a truly regional agency—delivering integrated communications grounded in local insight, business intelligence and measurable impact.

“The Philippines is a vibrant, fast-evolving market with so much untapped potential for brands to build real connections to a strong media landscape and digitally-savvy consumers,” said Joseph Barratt, CEO of Mutant.

“What’s needed now is communications that are smart, strategic, creative and commercially meaningful—and that’s exactly what we’re here to deliver. With Dev and Luckie at the helm, we’re bringing top-tier talent and sharp local understanding, and the kind of energy that makes Mutant who we are as a regional agency.”

Leading the charge in the Philippines

Atinaja is a trusted communications leader known for her expertise in consumer storytelling and brand building. She has led campaigns for top consumer brands like Lazada, McDonald’s, Epson, Nestlé, Bosch, adidas and SM Supermalls, bringing a powerful mix of creativity and culturally relevant approach to every brief. Her experience and deep local knowledge is set to shape Mutant Philippines into a powerhouse of culturally intelligent, results-driven communications.

Masbad brings a multidisciplinary approach and strong executional track record across social media, events, ATL campaigns and client servicing. With a sharp eye for strategy and audience behaviour, she is well positioned to lead Mutant Philippines in delivering integrated, high-impact communications that connect and convert for brands.

"The PR landscape here is shifting fast—with the rise of the creator economy and evolving media consumption, brands need to be bolder and more strategic in how they show up and get their messaging across,” said Atinaja.

“Mutant’s approach is rooted in strategy, creative and real outcomes, and I’m excited to bring that mindset to local brands looking to grow with impact.”

“At the heart of what we do is helping brands to connect with the right people; it’s not just about visibility anymore,” added Masbad.

“It’s about creating authentic moments that spark action and loyalty, crafting communications that work on a local level, but also align with brands’ broader regional or global goals. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Mutant and for PR across the Philippines.”

Since launching in 2012, Mutant has grown into one of Southeast Asia’s leading independent agencies, working with regional powerhouses and global brands across technology, FMCG, finance, lifestyle and more.

With the addition of the Philippines, Mutant deepens its regional capabilities and reaffirms its role as a trusted business partner for brands navigating Southeast Asia’s fast-moving and diverse landscape with insight-driven strategy and communications that drive real business growth.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mutant Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.