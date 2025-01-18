British Chamber notes recent policy dev't, urges passage of other priority bills

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) ended 2024 on a positive note–citing the passage of its priority legislation covering areas on agriculture, financial services, and tax reforms.

For 2025, the British Chamber remains optimistic and identifies remaining key priority legislation including the Cybersecurity Act, E- Governance Act, and Open Access in Data Transmission Act.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson during the SGV Tax Symposium commended the key developments presented by the officials from various government agencies such as the Anti-Red Tape Authority, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and Sen. Win Gatchalian.

In an interview, Nelson noted that, “It is very important that government agencies are looking into various areas and actions to take. Hopefully, the recommendations materialize and convince more British investors to put their money here…”

Taking advantage of UK excellence in various areas including cybersecurity and effective regulatory practices, the British Chamber consistently supports the passage

of the Cybersecurity Act to further strengthen the cybersecurity posture and combat cyberthreats to increase investor confidence in the Philippines. Nelson further noted the presence of UK cybersecurity companies, two of which are its Members such as CyberQ Group and NCC Group.

Meanwhile, the E-Governance Act will further improve the country’s connectivity through digitalization to provide an efficient and institutionalized approach. In 2024, the British Chamber has been actively involved in working with ARTA and has officially become an ARTA Champion, allowing them to directly receive complaints from its Members to effectively address the concerns on red tape and reduce bureaucracies.

Moreover, the Konektadong Pinoy Act aims to provide a competitive telecommunications sector, transcending growth across different sectors including agriculture, education, and health as noted by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Despite developments, Nelson reiterated the importance of reinforcing the market opportunities in the Philippines to effectively compete with its neighboring countries. Nelson further added that, “The Philippines has great opportunities, its population growth is young and dynamic.

The UK is looking at infrastructure, green energy, services, and food and beverage and we need to keep stressing the benefits of coming here. We are very optimistic but we have to keep working hard.”