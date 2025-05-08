Stratworks expands portfolio with key wins, strengthens reputation as brand love agency

MANILA, Philippines — Stratworks, a prominent and award-winning integrated marketing communications agency, has announced a series of significant new account wins, further solidifying its position as a top digital marketing agency in the Philippines.

Geely Motors Philippines, IKEA Philippines, Raemulan Lands Inc. and McCormick Philippines have appointed the agency communications partner, and these wins underscore Stratworks' growing reputation as a brand love agency and preferred partner for multinationals and top category leaders.

The agency is expected to leverage its expertise to enhance the reputations and cultivate lasting brand love for these diverse organizations.

Stratworks' success in securing these accounts is a testament to its proven track record of delivering impactful and purpose-driven work. The agency's strategic approach, combined with its creative prowess, has consistently resulted in campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive tangible results.

This recent expansion of its client portfolio highlights Stratworks' ability to cater to a wide range of industries, from automotive and retail to real estate and food, demonstrating its versatility and adaptability as a digital marketing and PR agency.

Stratworks provides a comprehensive strategic planning service to ensure all campaigns are aligned with the client's business objectives.

Stratworks' commitment to creating "love" for its clients' brands is exemplified by its award-winning work on campaigns such as the First Philippine Mount Everest Expedition, which celebrated Filipino resilience, the Jollibee Family Values Awards, which champions the importance of family, and PLDT Home's Madiskarte Moms, which empowered mothers.

These initiatives have not only garnered industry recognition but have also fostered strong emotional connections between brands and consumers. As an award-winning PR agency in the Philippines, Stratworks continues to set the bar for creative and strategic storytelling.

The newly acquired clients represent a diverse range of industries and significant players in their respective fields. Geely Motors Philippines is a dynamic automotive brand known for its innovative vehicles and growing presence in the Philippine market.

IKEA Philippines is a global leader in home furnishings, recognized for its Scandinavian design and customer-centric approach. Raemulan, the largest socialized housing developer in the Philippines, playing a crucial role in providing affordable homes to Filipino families.

McCormick Philippines is a trusted household name, renowned for its wide array of high-quality spices, herbs and flavorings that enhance the Filipino culinary experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geely, IKEA, Raemulan and McCormick to the Stratworks family," said Mark Christian Parlade, managing director of Stratworks.

"These wins reflect our team's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results and building strong, lasting partnerships. Our vision for growth and innovation is centered on creating work that not only meets business objectives but also cultivates genuine brand love and makes a positive impact. We are immensely grateful for the trust these leading companies have placed in Stratworks, and we are excited to embark on this journey with them."

Stratworks invites other prospective clients to connect and discover how its strategic and creative approach can elevate their brands and drive meaningful engagement.

