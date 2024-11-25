^

Biz Memos

Hans Sy receives ICD’s highest distinction

Philstar.com
November 25, 2024 | 2:00pm
Hans Sy receives ICDâ€™s highest distinction
(From left) Senen Matoto (ICD Trustee), Ambassador Jose Cuisia Jr. (ICD Trustee and Honorary Fellow), Tomasa Lipana (ICD Trustee), Benedicta Du-Baladad (ICD Trustee), Hans Sy (ICD Honorary Fellow), Pedro Maniego Jr. (ICD Chairman), Imelda Ceniza-Tiongson (ICD Vice Chairperson and Trustee), Ma. Victoria Españo (ICD Treasurer and Trustee) and Jose Tomas Syquia (ICD Trustee).

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) Executive Committee Chairman Hans Sy has been conferred the prestigious title of Honorary Fellow by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Philippines. The recognition highlights his significant contributions to corporate governance, sustainability, disaster resilience and education, alongside his efforts to advance best practices within the private sector.

The Honorary Fellow title, the highest distinction granted by the ICD, is awarded after a rigorous selection process to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to promoting good corporate governance.

In his acceptance speech, Sy underscored his commitment to ethical leadership and responsible growth. “As public companies, our responsibilities extend beyond profit. We owe it to our stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability and ethical leadership,” he said.

He also emphasized the Sy family’s philosophy of "no choice," which drives its adherence to values not just as obligations but as guiding principles. “This ensures we lead with purpose, grow responsibly and create a positive social impact,” Sy added.

The ICD recognition reinforces Sy’s legacy as a champion of sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility in the Philippines.

“Mr. Sy’s journey is a testament to the impact that visionary leadership and unwavering commitment can have on industries and communities alike,” said ICD Trustee Tomasa “Tammy” Lipana.

“His work inspires not only success but also defines purpose—reminding us that true leadership is about leaving a meaningful legacy to the country and to the world,” Lipana added.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

HANS SY

SM PRIME
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Globe Business launches Deep Dive Dialogues to support companies&rsquo; digitalization journey
5 days ago

Globe Business launches Deep Dive Dialogues to support companies’ digitalization journey

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 5 days ago
Globe Business recently launched its Deep Dive Dialogues, a business solutions consultancy initiative designed to connect...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
5 days ago

Maynilad Water Services: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

5 days ago
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Maynilad Water Services, Inc.. (the "Corporation" or "Maynilad")...
Biz Memos
fbtw
ARTHALAND to build more multi-certified sustainable condominiums following the successful listing of P2.5 billion worth of preferred shares
6 days ago

ARTHALAND to build more multi-certified sustainable condominiums following the successful listing of P2.5 billion worth of preferred shares

6 days ago
ARTHALAND, the country’s foremost green developer, successfully raised P2.5 billion to fund its expansion program with...
Biz Memos
fbtw
RCBC is sole Philippine winner at Singapore FinTech Excellence Awards
14 days ago

RCBC is sole Philippine winner at Singapore FinTech Excellence Awards

14 days ago
In a landmark win for Philippine banking, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) clinched the “Sustainable Innovator”...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber joins Philippine economic briefing in London to reinforce UK-PH ties
November 5, 2024 - 8:30pm

British Chamber joins Philippine economic briefing in London to reinforce UK-PH ties

November 5, 2024 - 8:30pm
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines represented by Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson attended the Philippine...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs
brandSpace
October 24, 2024 - 11:00am

Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs

October 24, 2024 - 11:00am
After winning several awards in recent years, including “best non-bank financing company in the Philippines” and...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with