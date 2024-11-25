Hans Sy receives ICDâ€™s highest distinction

Hans Sy receives ICD’s highest distinction

(From left) Senen Matoto (ICD Trustee), Ambassador Jose Cuisia Jr. (ICD Trustee and Honorary Fellow), Tomasa Lipana (ICD Trustee), Benedicta Du-Baladad (ICD Trustee), Hans Sy (ICD Honorary Fellow), Pedro Maniego Jr. (ICD Chairman), Imelda Ceniza-Tiongson (ICD Vice Chairperson and Trustee), Ma. Victoria Españo (ICD Treasurer and Trustee) and Jose Tomas Syquia (ICD Trustee).

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) Executive Committee Chairman Hans Sy has been conferred the prestigious title of Honorary Fellow by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Philippines. The recognition highlights his significant contributions to corporate governance, sustainability, disaster resilience and education, alongside his efforts to advance best practices within the private sector.

The Honorary Fellow title, the highest distinction granted by the ICD, is awarded after a rigorous selection process to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to promoting good corporate governance.

In his acceptance speech, Sy underscored his commitment to ethical leadership and responsible growth. “As public companies, our responsibilities extend beyond profit. We owe it to our stakeholders to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability and ethical leadership,” he said.

He also emphasized the Sy family’s philosophy of "no choice," which drives its adherence to values not just as obligations but as guiding principles. “This ensures we lead with purpose, grow responsibly and create a positive social impact,” Sy added.

The ICD recognition reinforces Sy’s legacy as a champion of sustainable business practices and corporate social responsibility in the Philippines.

“Mr. Sy’s journey is a testament to the impact that visionary leadership and unwavering commitment can have on industries and communities alike,” said ICD Trustee Tomasa “Tammy” Lipana.

“His work inspires not only success but also defines purpose—reminding us that true leadership is about leaving a meaningful legacy to the country and to the world,” Lipana added.

